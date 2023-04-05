International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/death-toll-from-earthquakes-in-turkiye-reaches-50339-interior-ministry-1109147366.html
Death Toll From Earthquakes in Turkiye Reaches 50,339: Interior Ministry
Death Toll From Earthquakes in Turkiye Reaches 50,339: Interior Ministry
The number of people killed by the devastating February earthquakes in the southeast of Turkey has reached 50,399, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Wednesday.
2023-04-05T08:32+0000
2023-04-05T08:32+0000
world
turkiye
earthquake rocks turkiye and syria
earthquakes
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/0b/1107339550_1:0:3640:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_950fa21d3cd57836a40cfb5be38678de.jpg
"The death toll is 50,399. The identification of the bodies continues. The number may yet be updated," Soylu told reporters, as quoted by CNN Turk. On February 6, two earthquakes of magnitudes 7.7 and 7.6 hit the southeastern regions of Turkiye at a nine-hour interval, toppling thousands of homes. The underground shocks followed by hundreds of aftershocks were felt in 11 Turkish provinces and in neighboring countries, especially in Syria.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230322/top-5-earthquakes-that-caused-death-destruction-and-nuclear-disasters-around-the-globe-1108693157.html
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/0b/1107339550_456:0:3185:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_caa8513bb700cc6de83b1280847a5757.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
number of people killed by earthquakes, southeast of turkey
number of people killed by earthquakes, southeast of turkey

Death Toll From Earthquakes in Turkiye Reaches 50,339: Interior Ministry

08:32 GMT 05.04.2023
© AP Photo / IHAAerial photo showing collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkiye, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Aerial photo showing collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkiye, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2023
© AP Photo / IHA
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
ANKARA (Sputnik) - The number of people killed by the devastating February earthquakes in the southeast of Turkiye has reached 50,399, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Wednesday.
"The death toll is 50,399. The identification of the bodies continues. The number may yet be updated," Soylu told reporters, as quoted by CNN Turk.
On February 6, two earthquakes of magnitudes 7.7 and 7.6 hit the southeastern regions of Turkiye at a nine-hour interval, toppling thousands of homes.
Aerial photo showing collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkiye, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2023
Sputnik Explains
Top 5 Earthquakes That Caused Death, Destruction and Nuclear Disasters Around the Globe
22 March, 16:25 GMT
The underground shocks followed by hundreds of aftershocks were felt in 11 Turkish provinces and in neighboring countries, especially in Syria.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала