Donald Trump Under Arrest, Finland Joins NATO, and the MSM Defend Soros Money

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Finland joining NATO, and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announcing his 2024 Presidential run.
2023-04-05T04:03+0000
Jim Hoft - Founder of The Gateway Pundit, and Mark Sleboda - international affairs and security analyst | Protests for Donald Trump, Where is the Nashville Shooters Manifesto
Charles Ortel - Former Investor, and Charity Fraud Expert | How Soros Funded the Alvin Bragg Campaign, The Weak Case Against Donald Trump, and Color Revolutions
In the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Mark Sleboda and Jim Hoft about political agitators in New York, Marjorie Taylor Greene arrives to support Trump, and the January 6th defendants. Jim talked about the Nashville school shooting and how the media has ignored the root cause of the Nashville shooting. Jim discussed the lawlessness across America and the Soros funded District Attorneys.
In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Charles Ortel about charity fraud scams, Donald Trump arrested in New York, and the New York Democrats. Charles commented on the indictment of Donald Trump and the leaked grand jury charges. Charles spoke about the Biden family corruption and the state of New York charity laws.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.