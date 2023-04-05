International
Highlights of Donald Trump's Historic Court Appearance
Highlights of Donald Trump's Historic Court Appearance
Former US President Donald Trump has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in connection to his alleged involvement in a $130,000 hush money payment and subsequent cover-up involving a purported affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels, among others.
On Tuesday, Donald Trump made his first appearance in court to be arraigned after a Manhattan grand jury last week indicted him on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree before and after the 2016 presidential elections. Trump denies the allegations against him.Donald Trump, who is 76, is the first former president of the United States to be indicted on a criminal charge.A US judge at Trump’s initial appearance in court said that a trial could start in January 2024.Take a look at former President Donald Trump's first court hearing in Sputnik's gallery:
Former US President Donald Trump has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in connection with his alleged involvement in a $130,000 hush money payment, and subsequent cover-up involving a supposed affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels, among others.
On Tuesday, Donald Trump made his first appearance in court to be arraigned after a Manhattan grand jury last week indicted him on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree before and after the 2016 presidential elections. Trump denies the allegations against him.
Donald Trump, who is 76, is the first former president of the United States to be indicted on a criminal charge.
A US judge at Trump’s initial appearance in court said that a trial could start in January 2024.
Take a look at former President Donald Trump's first court hearing in Sputnik's gallery:
Former US president Donald Trump arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Court courtroom in New York before his hearing on 4 April 2023.

Former US president Donald Trump (C) appears in court at the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on 4 April 2023.

Supporters of former US president Donald Trump drive down Fifth Avenue before Trump leaves from Trump Tower for his arraignment in lower Manhattan in New York on 4 April 2023.

Former US president Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, during a press conference on 4 April 2023, after his court appearance over an alleged 'hush-money' payment,

People gather in a park as former US president Donald Trump is arraigned on 4 April 2023 in lower Manhattan.

Former US president Donald Trump leaves after speaking during a press conference following his court appearance over an alleged 'hush-money' payment, at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida on 4 April 2023.

Opponents of former US president Donald Trump protest outside the Manhattan District Attorney's office in New York on 4 April 2023.

Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at his Mar-a-Lago estate hours after being arraigned in New York City on 4 April 2023.

Joe Gonzalez, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, attends a rally with his dog Asti, in West Palm Beach on 4 April 2023.

Former President Trump leaves Trump Tower for Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on 4 April 2023..

Anti-Trump demonstrators face off against Trump supporters from a separate pen at a protest held in Collect Pond Park across the street from the Manhattan District Attorney's office in New York on 4 April 2023.

Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs after speaking at his Mar-a-Lago estate on 4 April 2023, hours after being arraigned in New York City.

