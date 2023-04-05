https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/highlights-of-donald-trumps-historic-court-appearance-1109141061.html

Highlights of Donald Trump's Historic Court Appearance

Highlights of Donald Trump's Historic Court Appearance

Former US President Donald Trump has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in connection to his alleged involvement in a $130,000 hush money payment and subsequent cover-up involving a purported affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels, among others.

2023-04-05T06:39+0000

2023-04-05T06:39+0000

2023-04-05T06:39+0000

multimedia

photo

donald trump

court

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/05/1109140541_0:101:1927:1185_1920x0_80_0_0_18fd63e9756651977b7ed096c05d3a28.jpg

On Tuesday, Donald Trump made his first appearance in court to be arraigned after a Manhattan grand jury last week indicted him on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree before and after the 2016 presidential elections. Trump denies the allegations against him.Donald Trump, who is 76, is the first former president of the United States to be indicted on a criminal charge.A US judge at Trump’s initial appearance in court said that a trial could start in January 2024.Take a look at former President Donald Trump's first court hearing in Sputnik's gallery:

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump's first court hearing, charged with 34 counts