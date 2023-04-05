Highlights of Donald Trump's Historic Court Appearance
Former US president Donald Trump arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Court courtroom in New York before his hearing on 4 April 2023.
Former US president Donald Trump arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Court courtroom in New York before his hearing on 4 April 2023.
Former US president Donald Trump (C) appears in court at the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on 4 April 2023.
Former US president Donald Trump (C) appears in court at the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on 4 April 2023.
Supporters of former US president Donald Trump drive down Fifth Avenue before Trump leaves from Trump Tower for his arraignment in lower Manhattan in New York on 4 April 2023.
Supporters of former US president Donald Trump drive down Fifth Avenue before Trump leaves from Trump Tower for his arraignment in lower Manhattan in New York on 4 April 2023.
Former US president Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, during a press conference on 4 April 2023, after his court appearance over an alleged 'hush-money' payment,
Former US president Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, during a press conference on 4 April 2023, after his court appearance over an alleged 'hush-money' payment,
People gather in a park as former US president Donald Trump is arraigned on 4 April 2023 in lower Manhattan.
People gather in a park as former US president Donald Trump is arraigned on 4 April 2023 in lower Manhattan.
Former US president Donald Trump leaves after speaking during a press conference following his court appearance over an alleged 'hush-money' payment, at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida on 4 April 2023.
Former US president Donald Trump leaves after speaking during a press conference following his court appearance over an alleged 'hush-money' payment, at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida on 4 April 2023.
Opponents of former US president Donald Trump protest outside the Manhattan District Attorney's office in New York on 4 April 2023.
Opponents of former US president Donald Trump protest outside the Manhattan District Attorney's office in New York on 4 April 2023.
Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at his Mar-a-Lago estate hours after being arraigned in New York City on 4 April 2023.
Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at his Mar-a-Lago estate hours after being arraigned in New York City on 4 April 2023.
Joe Gonzalez, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, attends a rally with his dog Asti, in West Palm Beach on 4 April 2023.
Joe Gonzalez, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, attends a rally with his dog Asti, in West Palm Beach on 4 April 2023.
Former President Trump leaves Trump Tower for Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on 4 April 2023..
Former President Trump leaves Trump Tower for Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on 4 April 2023..
Anti-Trump demonstrators face off against Trump supporters from a separate pen at a protest held in Collect Pond Park across the street from the Manhattan District Attorney's office in New York on 4 April 2023.
Anti-Trump demonstrators face off against Trump supporters from a separate pen at a protest held in Collect Pond Park across the street from the Manhattan District Attorney's office in New York on 4 April 2023.
Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs after speaking at his Mar-a-Lago estate on 4 April 2023, hours after being arraigned in New York City.
Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs after speaking at his Mar-a-Lago estate on 4 April 2023, hours after being arraigned in New York City.