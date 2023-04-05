https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/how-much-has-the-us-spent-in-ukraine-1109110110.html
How Much Has the US Spent in Ukraine?
04:28 GMT 05.04.2023 (Updated: 14:30 GMT 05.04.2023)
Russia has repeatedly warned that arms deliveries do not contribute to a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis and will only escalate the conflict further.
The United States has been Ukraine's largest benefactor before and since the beginning of Russia's special military operation there, having provided more than $46Bln in military aid, which is already half of the budget that the US spent on the Vietnam War ($90Bln) which ran from 1955 to 1975.
The United States and Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weaponry, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery, and anti-aircraft guns, since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine just more than a year ago.
Take a look at Sputnik's infographics and compare how much money the US has spent on Ukraine with other conflicts: