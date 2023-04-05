https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/iaea-director-general-to-visit-russias-kaliningrad-1109144757.html

IAEA Director General to Visit Russia's Kaliningrad

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi will visit Russia's Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad on Wednesday.

During the visit, Grossi plans to discuss the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with the Russian delegation. The spokesman for the Kaliningrad region government, Dmitry Lyskov, has said that the upcoming talks will be "of great importance for the whole world."

