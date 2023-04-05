https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/iranian-interior-minister-denies-reports-of-drone-attack-on-defense-ministrys-complex-1109160531.html

Iranian Interior Minister Denies Reports of Drone Attack on Defense Ministry's Complex

Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said he could not confirm information about a drone attack against a complex of the country's defense ministry in the city of Isfahan, adding that further verification is needed.

Earlier in the day, Iranian media reported that the country’s air defense system had thwarted a drone attack against the defense ministry’s complex on Tuesday night, noting that no damage had been caused to the complex. At the same time, Mohammad Reza Jan-Nesari, the deputy governor of Isfahan for political, security, and social affairs, said that there were no security incidents as claimed by media reports.This is not the first report of a drone attack on the Iranian Defense Ministry’s facilities. On the night of January 29, a strong explosion was also heard in Isfahan. The Iranian Defense Ministry said the blast had been caused by an unsuccessful attempt to attack one of its military facilities using quadrocopters fitted with explosive charges. The Iranian air defense shot down one of the drones, while the other two fell into traps and exploded. Iranian media reports suggested likely involvement of Israel and the United States in the attack.

