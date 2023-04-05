International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/iranian-interior-minister-denies-reports-of-drone-attack-on-defense-ministrys-complex-1109160531.html
Iranian Interior Minister Denies Reports of Drone Attack on Defense Ministry's Complex
Iranian Interior Minister Denies Reports of Drone Attack on Defense Ministry's Complex
Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said he could not confirm information about a drone attack against a complex of the country's defense ministry in the city of Isfahan, adding that further verification is needed.
2023-04-05T12:59+0000
2023-04-05T12:59+0000
military
iran
drone strikes
iranian forces
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/1e/1106819884_0:158:3081:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_da1e0624f7cb1ac2d506b6a9cd7a6232.jpg
Earlier in the day, Iranian media reported that the country’s air defense system had thwarted a drone attack against the defense ministry’s complex on Tuesday night, noting that no damage had been caused to the complex. At the same time, Mohammad Reza Jan-Nesari, the deputy governor of Isfahan for political, security, and social affairs, said that there were no security incidents as claimed by media reports.This is not the first report of a drone attack on the Iranian Defense Ministry’s facilities. On the night of January 29, a strong explosion was also heard in Isfahan. The Iranian Defense Ministry said the blast had been caused by an unsuccessful attempt to attack one of its military facilities using quadrocopters fitted with explosive charges. The Iranian air defense shot down one of the drones, while the other two fell into traps and exploded. Iranian media reports suggested likely involvement of Israel and the United States in the attack.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230129/drones-attack-military-site-in-irans-isfahan-reports-say-1106794621.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/1e/1106819884_175:0:2906:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0dc52430d32a8f6c28973e4b54f8c0a1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
drone attack at isfahan, iranian forces, drone strikes in iran
drone attack at isfahan, iranian forces, drone strikes in iran

Iranian Interior Minister Denies Reports of Drone Attack on Defense Ministry's Complex

12:59 GMT 05.04.2023
© Sputnik / Ruben MangasaryanView of Isfahan, Iran
View of Isfahan, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2023
© Sputnik / Ruben Mangasaryan
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said on Wednesday he could not confirm information about a drone attack against a complex of the country's defense ministry in the city of Isfahan, adding that further verification is needed.
Earlier in the day, Iranian media reported that the country’s air defense system had thwarted a drone attack against the defense ministry’s complex on Tuesday night, noting that no damage had been caused to the complex.

"No. We do not confirm reports on the entrance of micro aerial vehicle and it needs verification," Vahidi was quoted as saying by an Iranian news agency.

At the same time, Mohammad Reza Jan-Nesari, the deputy governor of Isfahan for political, security, and social affairs, said that there were no security incidents as claimed by media reports.
Iran's armed forces fires a missile during its air defense war game in the Isfahan province south of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2009 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.01.2023
World
Drones Attack Military Site in Iran's Isfahan, Reports Say
29 January, 06:39 GMT
This is not the first report of a drone attack on the Iranian Defense Ministry’s facilities. On the night of January 29, a strong explosion was also heard in Isfahan. The Iranian Defense Ministry said the blast had been caused by an unsuccessful attempt to attack one of its military facilities using quadrocopters fitted with explosive charges. The Iranian air defense shot down one of the drones, while the other two fell into traps and exploded. Iranian media reports suggested likely involvement of Israel and the United States in the attack.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала