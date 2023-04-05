International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/israels-military-aircraft-striking-targets-in-gaza-strip-1109135836.html
Israel's Military Aircraft Striking Targets in Gaza Strip
Israel's Military Aircraft Striking Targets in Gaza Strip
Israeli military aircraft are striking targets in the Gaza Strip after nine rockets had been fired at Israel from the region
2023-04-05T04:26+0000
2023-04-05T04:26+0000
world
israel defense forces (idf)
gaza
jerusalem
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100516687_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_88e1d1413b1fbfc09f2b043e2f0cef07.jpg
The Israeli attack comes as a response to the rocket attack from the Gaza Strip amid the Al-Aqsa Mosque incident. Palestinian media reported on Tuesday that dozens of Palestinians were injured during clashes with Israeli forces at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the city of Jerusalem. According to reports, Israeli forces stormed the mosque prayer hall on Tuesday night and attacked the Palestinians, using stun grenades, gas, rubber bullets, batons and stocks of rifles. Palestine Center for Prisoners Studies director Riyad Al-Ashqar told journalists that the Israeli forces detained over 200 Palestinians during the raid. He said that many of them were taken to an Israeli military base in the town of Anata in the governorate of Jerusalem.Earlier on Wednesday, the Israel Defense Forces said that a total of nine rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel overnight, four of the rockets were intercepted by air defense systems, and another four rockets landed in open areas.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230213/idf-strikes-underground-hamas-site-linked-to-rocket-production-1107362389.html
gaza
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100516687_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_82c16a5aa4a52fcb4ea7a4dcaa013963.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israeli military aircraft, targets in the gaza strip
israeli military aircraft, targets in the gaza strip

Israel's Military Aircraft Striking Targets in Gaza Strip

04:26 GMT 05.04.2023
© AP Photo / Tsafrir AbayovAn Israeli F-16 takes off during the bi-annual multi-national aerial exercise known as the Blue Flag, at Ovda airbase near Eilat, southern Israel, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.
An Israeli F-16 takes off during the bi-annual multi-national aerial exercise known as the Blue Flag, at Ovda airbase near Eilat, southern Israel, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2023
© AP Photo / Tsafrir Abayov
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik/Prime) - Israeli military aircraft are striking targets in the Gaza Strip after nine rockets had been fired at Israel from the region.
The Israeli attack comes as a response to the rocket attack from the Gaza Strip amid the Al-Aqsa Mosque incident.
Palestinian media reported on Tuesday that dozens of Palestinians were injured during clashes with Israeli forces at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the city of Jerusalem. According to reports, Israeli forces stormed the mosque prayer hall on Tuesday night and attacked the Palestinians, using stun grenades, gas, rubber bullets, batons and stocks of rifles.
An Israeli air force F-15I Ra'am taxis down the runway during Blue Flag 2019 at Uvda Air Base, Israel, November 4, 2019. The U.S. and Israel have a strong and enduring military-to-military partnership built on trust and developed over decades of cooperation. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2023
World
IDF Strikes Underground Hamas Site Linked to Rocket Production
13 February, 04:48 GMT
Palestine Center for Prisoners Studies director Riyad Al-Ashqar told journalists that the Israeli forces detained over 200 Palestinians during the raid. He said that many of them were taken to an Israeli military base in the town of Anata in the governorate of Jerusalem.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Israel Defense Forces said that a total of nine rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel overnight, four of the rockets were intercepted by air defense systems, and another four rockets landed in open areas.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала