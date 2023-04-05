https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/italys-berlusconi-hospitalized-due-to-health-problems-after-infection-1109174665.html
Italy's Berlusconi Hospitalized Due to Health Problems After Infection
Former Italian prime minister and leader of the Forza Italia party Silvio Berlusconi was hospitalized on Wednesday due to heath problems after suffering an infection, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has said.
"He is in intensive care because the problem, which was related to the infection, has not been solved. But he is able to speak, that's what I know," Tajani told reporters after the NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels, as quoted by am Italian daily. Tajani added that he had not yet spoken to the former prime minister. Earlier in the day, local media reported that Berlusconi had been readmitted to Milan's San Raffaele Hospital due to cardiovascular problems. The former prime minister was reportedly having difficulty breathing. Berlusconi has been regularly examined at San Raffaele Hospital for many years. He spent four days there last week before being discharged on March 30.
"He is in intensive care because the problem, which was related to the infection, has not been solved. But he is able to speak, that's what I know," Tajani told reporters after the NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels, as quoted by am Italian daily.
Tajani added that he had not yet spoken to the former prime minister.
Sources in Berlusconi's party confirmed to Sputnik that the 86-year-old lawmaker is conscious and in a stable condition.
Earlier in the day, local media reported that Berlusconi had been readmitted to Milan's San Raffaele Hospital due to cardiovascular problems. The former prime minister was reportedly having difficulty breathing.
Berlusconi has been regularly examined at San Raffaele Hospital for many years. He spent four days there last week before being discharged on March 30.