International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/joe-bidens-approval-rating-sinks-to-almost-record-low-with-key-voting-groups-1109147931.html
Joe Biden’s Approval Rating Sinks to Almost Record Low With Key Voting Groups
Joe Biden’s Approval Rating Sinks to Almost Record Low With Key Voting Groups
Joe Biden’s approval rating has sunk to almost record low with key voting groups, poll showed.
2023-04-05T11:24+0000
2023-04-05T11:24+0000
americas
us
joe biden
approval rating
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/05/1109146388_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_cebaa46db11e0a9abde9f2eb1c8ce824.jpg
Joe Biden's approval rating is hovering close to a record low among several key voting groups, a poll conducted in late March discovered.The groups in question are women, voters over the age of 45, suburban voters, rural voters, and Democratic men. The US president scored the lowest approval mark from suburban women, according to the survey between 24 and 27 March, under the joint direction of Beacon Research and Shaw &amp; Company Research for a US news outlet.Although the overall approval rating of Democratic POTUS is at 44 percent approval versus 56 percent (net negative by 12 points), here is how specific segments of the voting population responded to the survey.Of the women polled, 43 percent approve of the president's performance, up from the previous record low of 42 percent among this demographic. Among voters aged 45+, only 41 percent approved of how POTUS is faring and this is the same as suburban voters. Among rural voters, a mere 31 percent have expressed approval.As for Democrats, 81 percent are happy with Biden's performance, but the figure is lowest among Democratic men - 79 percent. And suburban women have delivered the most scathing criticism of the president, the poll shows, with the 80-year-old sinking to a low of 41 percent approval.Among independents, only 35 percent approve of Biden's efforts, which is above his 26 percent low last August.Regarding specific issues and how the president is handling them, majorities of surveyed voters disapprove of Biden’s performance on national security (53 percent), foreign policy (54 percent ), border security (60 percent), and the economy (64 percent)."Biden’s numbers cratered in the autumn of 2021 after the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle and the onset of hyperinflation. Since then, his approval has barely moved, despite a midterm election, economic ups and downs, and several legislative policy rollouts," said Republican pollster Daron Shaw, who conducted the survey with Democrat Chris Anderson.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20221108/downward-spiral-bidens-public-approval-rating-drops-to-39---poll-1103873612.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/05/1109146388_142:0:2873:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_45969f2264acbaf3be9122c51f1eff45.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, approval rating, record low, key voting groups, poll,
joe biden, approval rating, record low, key voting groups, poll,

Joe Biden’s Approval Rating Sinks to Almost Record Low With Key Voting Groups

11:24 GMT 05.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / JIM WATSONUS President Joe Biden.
US President Joe Biden. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / JIM WATSON
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
A poll carried out between 24 and 27 March under the collaborative supervision of Beacon Research and Shaw & Company Research interviewed 1,007 registered voters nationwide to gauge President Joe Biden’s current popularity.
Joe Biden's approval rating is hovering close to a record low among several key voting groups, a poll conducted in late March discovered.
The groups in question are women, voters over the age of 45, suburban voters, rural voters, and Democratic men. The US president scored the lowest approval mark from suburban women, according to the survey between 24 and 27 March, under the joint direction of Beacon Research and Shaw & Company Research for a US news outlet.
Although the overall approval rating of Democratic POTUS is at 44 percent approval versus 56 percent (net negative by 12 points), here is how specific segments of the voting population responded to the survey.
Of the women polled, 43 percent approve of the president's performance, up from the previous record low of 42 percent among this demographic. Among voters aged 45+, only 41 percent approved of how POTUS is faring and this is the same as suburban voters. Among rural voters, a mere 31 percent have expressed approval.
As for Democrats, 81 percent are happy with Biden's performance, but the figure is lowest among Democratic men - 79 percent. And suburban women have delivered the most scathing criticism of the president, the poll shows, with the 80-year-old sinking to a low of 41 percent approval.
Among independents, only 35 percent approve of Biden's efforts, which is above his 26 percent low last August.
Regarding specific issues and how the president is handling them, majorities of surveyed voters disapprove of Biden’s performance on national security (53 percent), foreign policy (54 percent ), border security (60 percent), and the economy (64 percent).
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot of interactive polls on Joe biden's popularity rating
Twitter screenshot of interactive polls on Joe biden's popularity rating - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2023
Twitter screenshot of interactive polls on Joe biden's popularity rating
© Photo : Twitter
"Biden’s numbers cratered in the autumn of 2021 after the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle and the onset of hyperinflation. Since then, his approval has barely moved, despite a midterm election, economic ups and downs, and several legislative policy rollouts," said Republican pollster Daron Shaw, who conducted the survey with Democrat Chris Anderson.
President Joe Biden finishes speaking at the Central Intelligence Agency headquarters in Langley, Va., Friday, July 8, 2022, where he thanked the workforce and commemorated the agency's achievements over the 75 years since its founding. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2022
Americas
Downward Spiral: Biden's Public Approval Rating Drops to 39% - Poll
8 November 2022, 00:30 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала