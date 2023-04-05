https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/joe-bidens-approval-rating-sinks-to-almost-record-low-with-key-voting-groups-1109147931.html

Joe Biden’s Approval Rating Sinks to Almost Record Low With Key Voting Groups

Joe Biden’s approval rating has sunk to almost record low with key voting groups, poll showed.

Joe Biden's approval rating is hovering close to a record low among several key voting groups, a poll conducted in late March discovered.The groups in question are women, voters over the age of 45, suburban voters, rural voters, and Democratic men. The US president scored the lowest approval mark from suburban women, according to the survey between 24 and 27 March, under the joint direction of Beacon Research and Shaw & Company Research for a US news outlet.Although the overall approval rating of Democratic POTUS is at 44 percent approval versus 56 percent (net negative by 12 points), here is how specific segments of the voting population responded to the survey.Of the women polled, 43 percent approve of the president's performance, up from the previous record low of 42 percent among this demographic. Among voters aged 45+, only 41 percent approved of how POTUS is faring and this is the same as suburban voters. Among rural voters, a mere 31 percent have expressed approval.As for Democrats, 81 percent are happy with Biden's performance, but the figure is lowest among Democratic men - 79 percent. And suburban women have delivered the most scathing criticism of the president, the poll shows, with the 80-year-old sinking to a low of 41 percent approval.Among independents, only 35 percent approve of Biden's efforts, which is above his 26 percent low last August.Regarding specific issues and how the president is handling them, majorities of surveyed voters disapprove of Biden’s performance on national security (53 percent), foreign policy (54 percent ), border security (60 percent), and the economy (64 percent)."Biden’s numbers cratered in the autumn of 2021 after the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle and the onset of hyperinflation. Since then, his approval has barely moved, despite a midterm election, economic ups and downs, and several legislative policy rollouts," said Republican pollster Daron Shaw, who conducted the survey with Democrat Chris Anderson.

