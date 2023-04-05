https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/le-pen-would-beat-macron-in-new-presidential-runoff---poll-1109178776.html

Le Pen Would Beat Macron in New Presidential Runoff - Poll

Le Pen Would Beat Macron in New Presidential Runoff - Poll

French right-wing leader Marine Le Pen would beat Emmanuel Macron 55% to 45% if a new runoff vote for president took place this week, a fresh poll out Wednesday showed.

The survey, conducted by French pollster Elabe from April 3-5, found that Le Pen would have a firm lead over Macron in the first round of voting with 31%, against the incumbent’s 23%, French broadcaster reported.Of the 1,808 adults polled online, 18.5% said they would vote for left-wing leader Jean-Luc Melenchon, while right-wing pundit Eric Zemmour came in a distant fourth with only 7% of the vote.The poll was conducted on the premise that the 2022 candidate pool would remain unchanged. Macron was reelected last spring after securing 58.6% of the vote over Le Pen's 41.5% in the second round of voting.Macron’s popularity has flagged ever since he pushed a controversial pension reform through parliament without a vote to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. A new presidential vote is not due until spring 2027.

