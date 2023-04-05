https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/made-in-russia-showcases-products-technologies--services-at-vietnam-expo-1109163394.html

'Made in Russia' Showcases Products, Technologies & Services at Vietnam Expo

'Made in Russia' Showcases Products, Technologies & Services at Vietnam Expo

Vietnam Expo 2023 kicks off in Hanoi, showcasing Russia's unique Baikal natural mineral water, vending terminals and ticket inspectors for public transport, rock wool insulation, steel wire defectoscopes, freight forwarding services.

2023-04-05T12:11+0000

2023-04-05T12:11+0000

2023-04-05T15:13+0000

russian export center jsc (rec)

russia

hanoi

economy

made in russia brand

made in russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/08/1100549406_0:91:3078:1822_1920x0_80_0_0_9cebe6ebfe1582d95e0a33ba7ff2242f.jpg

The Russian Export Center (REC, part of VEB.RF) presented these and other goods and services to visitors at the Made in Russia exhibition, which opened at Vietnam Expo 2023, an international multi-sector hybrid exhibition in Vietnam, the center reported.The exhibition will be held in Hanoi from April 5 to 8."The Russian national exhibition under the ‘Made in Russia’ brand will be presented for the first time at Vietnam Expo 2023. The joint stand was visited by Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Alexei Gruzdev and Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of Vietnam Do Thang Hai," the report said.At the Made in Russia exhibition, companies will present a wide range of services, food products, technologies, and industrial equipment. These include, for example, soy-based vegetable drinks, beef, unique Baikal natural mineral water, NEMS electrical insulation inserts, welding protection sleeves, and polyethylene-lined steel pipes.In addition, entrepreneurs will hold talks with potential foreign partners. These are representatives from Southeast Asia, China, Korea, Thailand, Japan, Singapore, and other countries. In total, more than 200 B2B meetings are planned to be organized by the specialists of the Russian Export Center.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230227/russian-chocolates-oatmeal-and-sauces-are-going-to-asia-and-middle-east-1107843743.html

russia

hanoi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vietnam expo 2023, made in russia, showcasing russia's unique baikal