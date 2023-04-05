International
'Made in Russia' Showcases Products, Technologies & Services at Vietnam Expo
'Made in Russia' Showcases Products, Technologies & Services at Vietnam Expo
Vietnam Expo 2023 kicks off in Hanoi, showcasing Russia's unique Baikal natural mineral water, vending terminals and ticket inspectors for public transport, rock wool insulation, steel wire defectoscopes, freight forwarding services.
The Russian Export Center (REC, part of VEB.RF) presented these and other goods and services to visitors at the Made in Russia exhibition, which opened at Vietnam Expo 2023, an international multi-sector hybrid exhibition in Vietnam, the center reported.The exhibition will be held in Hanoi from April 5 to 8."The Russian national exhibition under the ‘Made in Russia’ brand will be presented for the first time at Vietnam Expo 2023. The joint stand was visited by Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Alexei Gruzdev and Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of Vietnam Do Thang Hai," the report said.At the Made in Russia exhibition, companies will present a wide range of services, food products, technologies, and industrial equipment. These include, for example, soy-based vegetable drinks, beef, unique Baikal natural mineral water, NEMS electrical insulation inserts, welding protection sleeves, and polyethylene-lined steel pipes.In addition, entrepreneurs will hold talks with potential foreign partners. These are representatives from Southeast Asia, China, Korea, Thailand, Japan, Singapore, and other countries. In total, more than 200 B2B meetings are planned to be organized by the specialists of the Russian Export Center.
'Made in Russia' Showcases Products, Technologies & Services at Vietnam Expo

12:11 GMT 05.04.2023 (Updated: 15:13 GMT 05.04.2023)
Vietnam Expo 2023 has kicked off in Hanoi, showcasing Russia's unique Baikal natural mineral water, vending terminals and ticket inspectors for public transport, rock wool insulation, steel wire defectoscopes, and freight forwarding services.
The Russian Export Center (REC, part of VEB.RF) presented these and other goods and services to visitors at the Made in Russia exhibition, which opened at Vietnam Expo 2023, an international multi-sector hybrid exhibition in Vietnam, the center reported.
The exhibition will be held in Hanoi from April 5 to 8.
"The Russian national exhibition under the ‘Made in Russia’ brand will be presented for the first time at Vietnam Expo 2023. The joint stand was visited by Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Alexei Gruzdev and Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of Vietnam Do Thang Hai," the report said.
At the Made in Russia exhibition, companies will present a wide range of services, food products, technologies, and industrial equipment. These include, for example, soy-based vegetable drinks, beef, unique Baikal natural mineral water, NEMS electrical insulation inserts, welding protection sleeves, and polyethylene-lined steel pipes.
In addition, entrepreneurs will hold talks with potential foreign partners. These are representatives from Southeast Asia, China, Korea, Thailand, Japan, Singapore, and other countries. In total, more than 200 B2B meetings are planned to be organized by the specialists of the Russian Export Center.
