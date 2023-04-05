https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/magnitude-66-earthquake-strikes-off-coast-of-panama-1109134580.html
Magnitude 6.6 Earthquake Strikes Off Coast of Panama
Magnitude 6.6 Earthquake Strikes Off Coast of Panama
A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck off the coast of Panama, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Tuesday.
2023-04-05T03:01+0000
2023-04-05T03:01+0000
2023-04-05T03:01+0000
science & tech
usgs
us geological survey (usgs)
earthquake
panama
panama
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/04/1082255122_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_b4c2a55e3061cab6eb49d884e365d6a1.jpg
The earthquake was recorded at 22.18 GMT 72 kilometers (44.7 miles) south of the fishing village of Boca Chica in the northwest of the country. The earthquake's epicenter lay at a depth of 10 kilometers. There is no immediate information on casualties or material damage.
panama
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/04/1082255122_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b9176b2d94a57138a24938fcb7cb3ca0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
earthquake, panama, usgs, us geological survey
earthquake, panama, usgs, us geological survey
Magnitude 6.6 Earthquake Strikes Off Coast of Panama
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck off the coast of Panama, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Tuesday.
The earthquake was recorded at 22.18 GMT 72 kilometers (44.7 miles) south of the fishing village of Boca Chica in the northwest of the country. The earthquake's epicenter lay at a depth of 10 kilometers.
There is no immediate information on casualties or material damage.