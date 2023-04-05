https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/make-america-greene-again-1109135040.html

Make America Greene Again

Make America Greene Again

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor-Greene was shouted down by furious Democratic activists while speaking out against the indictment of former President Donald Trump in Manhattan on Tuesday.

2023-04-05T03:26+0000

2023-04-05T03:26+0000

2023-04-05T03:26+0000

americas

political cartoons

marjorie taylor greene

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/05/1109132784_0:236:2000:1361_1920x0_80_0_0_32a9d35a28728d62ebde93e4efe17be6.jpg

New York city’s public advocate, Jumaane Williams, was one of many liberal voices who deployed shouts, whistles, and screams in an effort to drown out the address by the controversial legislator, who was publicly lectured by New York City Mayor Eric Adams to be on her “best behavior” when coming to the city.“Mayor Adams, as you can see, I am here peacefully protesting,” Taylor-Greene insisted Tuesday, shortly before fleeing the scene.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Wyatt Reed

Wyatt Reed

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wyatt Reed

marjorie taylor-greene, former president donald trump, trump's indictment