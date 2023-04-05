Minsk's Peace Plan for Ukraine Could Be Discussed If Clarifications Given: Kremlin
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman prepares a 2S5 Giatsint-S self-propelled howitzer before firing towards Ukrainian positions in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Donetsk People's Republic, Russia.
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov/
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Minsk's peace plan for Ukraine could be discussed during the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko if certain points are clarified, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"It seems that Alexander Grigoryevich [Lukashenko] will consider it necessary himself to give explanations on this matter. Then, of course, they will discuss this issue," Peskov said.
The conversation between the two leaders will primarily focus on bilateral relations, the spokesman said.
"This is a conversation in the context of preparations for tomorrow's meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State. We have a common step-by-step action program, we have allied programs. In addition, of course, this is a general security concern in connection with a very, very hostile environment for us. All this will be on the agenda," Peskov said.
Earlier in March, Lukashenko proposed in his address to Belarusian people and lawmakers to stop the fighting in Ukraine and declare a ceasefire without movement of military equipment from both sides.
The relations between China and Russia are guided by the agreements reached by the leaders of the two countries, Peskov said.
"We are guided by the content and spirit of the contacts that took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping recently in Moscow," Peskov said, answering a relevant question.
Earlier in the day, US media reported that Chinese ambassador to the European Union Fu Cong said ahead of talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron that the statement that Russia and China relations have 'no limit' is only 'rhetoric.'
26 February, 16:53 GMT
Moscow does not consider itself entitled to interfere in the internal affairs of the United States, just as Washington has no right to interfere in the affairs of Russia, Peskov said, refusing to comment on the case against former US President Donald Trump.
"We do not consider ourselves entitled to somehow interfere in the internal affairs of the United States and we believe that the United States has no right to interfere in our affairs, therefore we would not like to comment on this," Peskov told reporters.
On Tuesday, Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in connection to his alleged involvement in a $130,000 hush money payment and subsequent cover-up involving a purported affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels, among others. Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges during his arraignment on Tuesday.