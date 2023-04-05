https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/minsks-peace-plan-for-ukraine-could-be-discussed-if-clarifications-given-kremlin-1109157341.html

Minsk's Peace Plan for Ukraine Could Be Discussed If Clarifications Given: Kremlin

Minsk's Peace Plan for Ukraine Could Be Discussed If Clarifications Given: Kremlin

Minsk's peace plan for Ukraine could be discussed during the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko if certain points are clarified, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

2023-04-05T11:58+0000

2023-04-05T11:58+0000

2023-04-05T11:58+0000

world

russia

ukraine

us

china

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1e/1108959983_0:190:2969:1860_1920x0_80_0_0_9ca2549d27ae843fb92a3a0867a63b99.jpg

"It seems that Alexander Grigoryevich [Lukashenko] will consider it necessary himself to give explanations on this matter. Then, of course, they will discuss this issue," Peskov said. The conversation between the two leaders will primarily focus on bilateral relations, the spokesman said. Earlier in March, Lukashenko proposed in his address to Belarusian people and lawmakers to stop the fighting in Ukraine and declare a ceasefire without movement of military equipment from both sides. The relations between China and Russia are guided by the agreements reached by the leaders of the two countries, Peskov said.Earlier in the day, US media reported that Chinese ambassador to the European Union Fu Cong said ahead of talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron that the statement that Russia and China relations have 'no limit' is only 'rhetoric.'Moscow does not consider itself entitled to interfere in the internal affairs of the United States, just as Washington has no right to interfere in the affairs of Russia, Peskov said, refusing to comment on the case against former US President Donald Trump.On Tuesday, Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in connection to his alleged involvement in a $130,000 hush money payment and subsequent cover-up involving a purported affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels, among others. Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges during his arraignment on Tuesday.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230226/dangerous-for-us-trump-bashes-biden-for-unifying-russia-and-china-1107825388.html

russia

ukraine

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

minsk's peace plan, russian president vladimir putin, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov