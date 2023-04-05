https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/nato-officials-avoid-nord-stream-attack-discussion-macron-visits-china-syria-peace-talks-in-moscow-1109132291.html

NATO Officials Avoid Nord Stream Attack Discussion; Macron Visits China; Syria Peace Talks in Moscow

The Washington Post reports that NATO officials deliberately avoid discussing the Nord Stream pipeline attacks for fear that a Member state's involvement may be revealed.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The Washington Post reports that NATO officials deliberately avoid discussing the Nord Stream pipeline attacks for fear that a Member state's involvement may be revealed. Also, a four-way summit in Moscow may produce another landmark peace deal for the Middle East.John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss Donald Trump. Former US President Donald Trump will be arraigned on Tuesday in New York. Also, a myriad of investigations continues as the allies cry foul.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Africa. Africa surprised the West with its Pro-Russia response to the Ukraine war. Also, Algeria declines foreign intervention in the Sahel region.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. The US trust deficit has been self-inflicted. Also, the US is increasing provocations in the South China Sea.Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Moscow is hosting delegations from Syria, Turkey, and Iran to work out another major peace deal for the Middle East. Also, 20% of all Israelis participated in recent protests.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss the Nord Stream attack. The Washington Post reports that NATO officials deliberately avoid discussing the Nord Stream pipeline attacks for fear that a Member state's involvement may be revealed. Also, The Washington Post has changed the sailboat story to add the possibility of more boats.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss the new world order. The world is undergoing changes that have not been seen in centuries as the poles of power shift from Europe and North America. Also, a German lawmaker demands that US troops be kicked out of the country.KJ Noh, writer, teacher, and activist, joins us to discuss Asia. North Korean leaders criticize the reckless military provocations of the Biden administration. Also, Emmanuel Macron is visiting China and a former Taiwan President continues on his goodwill tour of the mainland.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

