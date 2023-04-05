https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/north-carolina-democrat-swaps-parties-giving-republicans-state-house-supermajority-1109179823.html

North Carolina Democrat Swaps Parties, Giving Republicans State House Supermajority

North Carolina State Rep. Tricia Cotham announced on Wednesday she is changing her party affiliation from Democratic to Republican. Cotham, was not forthcoming with any policy changes that will follow her switch.

Cotham also added that the Democratic party has become unrecognizable to her, condemning what she calls the party's tendency to villainize people "trying to get things done."Cotham, who won her election as a Democrat last fall by almost 20 points, secured a supermajority in North Carolina's state House with her change in party allegiance. With 72 seats in the state house, Republican representatives now have the ability to override vetos from Democratic Governor Roy Cooper.Cotham, who has been vocal about her own experiences with abortion in the past, was not forthcoming with any policy changes that will follow her switch to the Republican party and has yet to divulge what legislation she will support during the briefing.Cotham, who was a teacher before running for office, has over 10 years of experience in the House.

