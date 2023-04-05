https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/perus-congress-votes-against-motion-to-impeach-president-boluarte-1109134685.html

Peru's Congress Votes Against Motion to Impeach President Boluarte

The Peruvian Congress on Tuesday voted against the motion to impeach incumbent President Dina Boluarte.

In late January, a group of Peruvian lawmakers proposed to impeach on the grounds of "permanent moral incompetence." Nationwide protests, the declaration of a state of emergency, the abuse of power by security forces against protesters, and deaths from gunshot wounds during protests were cited as reasons for the president's impeachment. On December 7, Peru's parliament impeached former President Pedro Castillo. Then-Prime Minister Boluarte took an oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote. Castillo, who had tried to dissolve the parliament before the vote, was arrested after the impeachment procedure, and the Peruvian prosecutor's office launched a criminal case against him on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state.

