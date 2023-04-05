https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/police-respond-to-rifle-wielding-woman-at-trump-tower-in-chicago-reports-1109177558.html

Police Respond to Rifle-Wielding Woman at Trump Tower in Chicago: Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Heavy police presence is being observed at the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago after a woman armed with a rifle entered...

The incident occurred in the morning and was not linked to terrorism, according to The Chicago Sun-Tribune. It was thought to be a domestic issue, it added. A Local Fox TV channel said that the police had blocked several nearby streets. Law enforcement officers also asked people to stay away form the area, it added. A police spokesperson did not immediately provide details of the incident, according to the reports.

