Police Respond to Rifle-Wielding Woman at Trump Tower in Chicago: Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Heavy police presence is being observed at the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago after a woman armed with a rifle entered the building, local media reported on Wednesday.
The incident occurred in the morning and was not linked to terrorism, according to The Chicago Sun-Tribune. It was thought to be a domestic issue, it added.
A Local Fox TV channel said that the police had blocked several nearby streets. Law enforcement officers also asked people to stay away form the area, it added.
A police spokesperson did not immediately provide details of the incident, according to the reports.