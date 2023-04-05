https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/putin-holds-meeting-with-permanent-members-of-russian-security-council-1109142039.html
Putin Holds Meeting With Permanent Members of Russian Security Council
Sputnik goes live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council.
According to the Kremlin press service, the event will focus on ensuring law and order and public security in the territories of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, which have become part of the Russian Federation.
Putin Holds Meeting With Permanent Members of Russian Security Council
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been holding regular meetings with members of the Security Council since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.
Sputnik comes live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with the permanent members of Russia's Security Council.
According to the Kremlin press service, the event will focus on ensuring law and order and public security in the territories of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, which have become part of the Russian Federation.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!