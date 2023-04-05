International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/putin-holds-meeting-with-permanent-members-of-russian-security-council-1109142039.html
Putin Holds Meeting With Permanent Members of Russian Security Council
Putin Holds Meeting With Permanent Members of Russian Security Council
Sputnik goes live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council.
2023-04-05T14:27+0000
2023-04-05T14:27+0000
russia
vladimir putin
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/03/1109083329_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fd0ccd3dd2b2525fca60e0262b8ed7f5.jpg
Sputnik comes live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with the permanent members of Russia's Security Council.According to the Kremlin press service, the event will focus on ensuring law and order and public security in the territories of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, which have become part of the Russian Federation.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Vladimir Putin Holds Meeting With Permanent Members of Russian Security Council
Vladimir Putin Holds Meeting With Permanent Members of Russian Security Council
2023-04-05T14:27+0000
true
PT26M15S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/03/1109083329_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1e97f3cbd2ca44a9a42754baae3ff1f7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian security council, vladimir putin is holding a meeting
russian security council, vladimir putin is holding a meeting

Putin Holds Meeting With Permanent Members of Russian Security Council

14:27 GMT 05.04.2023
© Sputnik / Алексей Бабушкин / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin holds an operational meeting with permanent members of the Security Council of the Russian Federation via videoconference on March 31, 2023
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds an operational meeting with permanent members of the Security Council of the Russian Federation via videoconference on March 31, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2023
© Sputnik / Алексей Бабушкин
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been holding regular meetings with members of the Security Council since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.
Sputnik comes live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with the permanent members of Russia's Security Council.
According to the Kremlin press service, the event will focus on ensuring law and order and public security in the territories of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, which have become part of the Russian Federation.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала