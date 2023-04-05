https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/putin-holds-meeting-with-permanent-members-of-russian-security-council-1109142039.html

Putin Holds Meeting With Permanent Members of Russian Security Council

Sputnik goes live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council.

Sputnik comes live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with the permanent members of Russia's Security Council.According to the Kremlin press service, the event will focus on ensuring law and order and public security in the territories of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, which have become part of the Russian Federation.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

