Putin Receives Credentials of 17 Ambassadors
© RIA Novosti . Aleksey Nikolskyi / Go to the mediabankCeremony of presenting credentials to Russian President Vladimir Putin
© RIA Novosti . Aleksey Nikolskyi/
Subscribe
The presentation of credentials symbolizes the beginning of a new ambassador's diplomatic career in Russia. Diplomats who have recently arrived in Russia are invited to such ceremonies.
Sputnik comes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin accepts the credentials of 17 foreign ambassadors.
The ambassadors of Denmark, Paraguay, Norway, Equatorial Guinea, Oman, Syria, North Macedonia, Brunei Darussalam, Mexico, Honduras, Zimbabwe, Abkhazia, the United States, Iraq, Cambodia, Republic of Guinea, and the European Union will present their credentials on Wednesday, according to the statement.
The tradition marks the official start of a diplomat's work in Russia.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!