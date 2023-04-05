International
Putin Receives Credentials of 17 Ambassadors
Putin Receives Credentials of 17 Ambassadors
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin accepts the credentials of 17 foreign ambassadors.
Sputnik comes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin accepts the credentials of 17 foreign ambassadors. The ambassadors of Denmark, Paraguay, Norway, Equatorial Guinea, Oman, Syria, North Macedonia, Brunei Darussalam, Mexico, Honduras, Zimbabwe, Abkhazia, the United States, Iraq, Cambodia, Republic of Guinea, and the European Union will present their credentials on Wednesday, according to the statement.The tradition marks the official start of a diplomat's work in Russia.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Putin Receives Credentials of 17 Ambassadors
Putin Receives Credentials of 17 Ambassadors
Putin Receives Credentials of 17 Ambassadors

12:27 GMT 05.04.2023
The presentation of credentials symbolizes the beginning of a new ambassador's diplomatic career in Russia. Diplomats who have recently arrived in Russia are invited to such ceremonies.
Sputnik comes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin accepts the credentials of 17 foreign ambassadors.
The ambassadors of Denmark, Paraguay, Norway, Equatorial Guinea, Oman, Syria, North Macedonia, Brunei Darussalam, Mexico, Honduras, Zimbabwe, Abkhazia, the United States, Iraq, Cambodia, Republic of Guinea, and the European Union will present their credentials on Wednesday, according to the statement.
The tradition marks the official start of a diplomat's work in Russia.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
