Putin Receives Credentials of 17 Ambassadors

Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin accepts the credentials of 17 foreign ambassadors.

Sputnik comes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin accepts the credentials of 17 foreign ambassadors. The ambassadors of Denmark, Paraguay, Norway, Equatorial Guinea, Oman, Syria, North Macedonia, Brunei Darussalam, Mexico, Honduras, Zimbabwe, Abkhazia, the United States, Iraq, Cambodia, Republic of Guinea, and the European Union will present their credentials on Wednesday, according to the statement.The tradition marks the official start of a diplomat's work in Russia.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

