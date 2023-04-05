https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/read-full-text-of-the-trump-indictment-1109145249.html

Read Full Text of the Trump Indictment

Read Full Text of the Trump Indictment

On April 4, Donald Trump made his first initial appearance in court, where he was charged with 34 felony criminal charges of falsifying business records in Manhattan criminal court.

On April 4, Donald Trump made his first initial appearance in court, where he was charged with 34 felony criminal charges of falsifying business records. The proceeding took a little less than an hour. Trump's attorney, Joe Tacopina, said the charges against his client were devoid of facts. According to Manhattan prosecutor Alvin Bragg, Trump and his associates agreed in 2015 to a scheme to suppress negative information ahead of the US presidential election. He added that as part of the scheme, Trump and others paid three people to withhold information that could have prevented him from winning the election. Trump, for his part, denies the allegations against him, as well as having had an affair with Daniels, characterizing the case as a "political witch hunt" amid his bid in the 2024 presidential election.What are the 34 charges against Donald Trump? Here is the full text:First count:Second count: And the grand jury aforesaid, by this indictment, further accuses the defendant of the crime of falsifying business records in the first degree, in violation of Penal Law §175.10, committed as follows: The defendant, in the County of New York and elsewhere, on or about February 14, 2017, with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof, made and caused a false entry in the business records of an enterprise, to wit, an entry in the Detail General Ledger for the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, bearing voucher number 842457, and kept and maintained by the Trump Organization.Third count:And the grand jury aforesaid, by this indictment, further accuses the defendant of the crime of falsifying business records in the first degree, in violation of Penal Law §175.10, committed as follows: The defendant, in the County of New York and elsewhere, on or about February 14, 2017, with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof, made and caused a false entry in the business records of an enterprise, to wit, an entry in the Detail General Ledger for the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, bearing voucher number 842460, and kept and maintained by the Trump Organization.Fourth count: And the grand jury aforesaid, by this indictment, further accuses the defendant of the crime of falsifying business records in the first degree, in violation of Penal Law §175.10, committed as follows: The defendant, in the County of New York and elsewhere, on or about February 14, 2017, with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof, made and caused a false entry in the business records of an enterprise, to wit, a Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust Account check and check stub dated February 14, 2017, bearing check number 000138, and kept and maintained by the Trump Organization.Fifth count: Sixth count: And the grand jury aforesaid, by this indictment, further accuses the defendant of the crime of falsifying business records in the first degree, in violation of Penal Law §175.10, committed as follows: The defendant, in the County of New York and elsewhere, on or about March 17, 2017, with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof, made and caused a false entry in the business records of an enterprise, to wit, an entry in the Detail General Ledger for the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, bearing voucher number 846907, and kept and maintained by the Trump Organization.Seventh count: And the grand jury aforesaid, by this indictment, further accuses the defendant of the crime of falsifying business records in the first degree, in violation of Penal Law §175.10, committed as follows: The defendant, in the County of New York and elsewhere, on or about March 17, 2017, with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof, made and caused a false entry in the business records of an enterprise, to wit, a Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust Account check and check stub dated March 17, 2017, bearing check number 000147, and kept and maintained by the Trump Organization.Eighth count: And the grand jury aforesaid, by this indictment, further accuses the defendant of the crime of falsifying business records in the first degree, in violation of penal law §175.10, committed as follows: the defendant, in the county of new york and elsewhere, on or about april 13, 2017 through june 19, 2017, with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof, made and caused a false entry in the business records of an enterprise, to wit, an invoice from michael cohen dated april 13, 2017, marked as a record of donald j. Trump, and kept and maintained by the trump organization.Ninth count: Tenth count: And the grand jury aforesaid, by this indictment, further accuses the defendant of the crime of falsifying business records in the first degree, in violation of Penal Law §175.10, committed as follows: The defendant, in the County of New York and elsewhere, on or about June 19, 2017, with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof, made and caused a false entry in the business records of an enterprise, to wit, a Donald J. Trump account check and check stub dated June 19, 2017, bearing check number 002740, and kept and maintained by the Trump OrganizationEleventh count: And the grand jury aforesaid, by this indictment, further accuses the defendant of the crime of falsifying business records in the first degree, in violation of Penal Law §175.10, committed as follows: The defendant, in the County of New York and elsewhere, on or about May 22, 2017, with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof, made and caused a false entry in the business records of an enterprise, to wit, an invoice from Michael Cohen dated May 22, 2017, marked as a record of Donald J. Trump, and kept and maintained by the Trump Organization.Twelfth count: And the grand jury aforesaid, by this indictment, further accuses the defendant of the crime of falsifying business records in the first degree, in violation of Penal Law §175.10, committed as follows: The defendant, in the County of New York and elsewhere, on or about May 22, 2017, with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof, made and caused a false entry in the business records of an enterprise, to wit, an entry in the Detail General Ledger for Donald J. Trump, bearing voucher number 855331, and kept and maintained by the Trump Organization.Thirteenth count: And the grand jury aforesaid, by this indictment, further accuses the defendant of the crime of falsifying business records in the first degree, in violation of Penal Law §175.10, committed as follows: The defendant, in the County of New York and elsewhere, on or about May 23, 2017, with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof, made and caused a false entry in the business records of an enterprise, to wit, a Donald J. Trump account check and check stub dated May 23, 2017, bearing check number 002700, and kept and maintained by the Trump Organization.Fourteenth count: And the grand jury aforesaid, by this indictment, further accuses the defendant of the crime of falsifying business records in the first degree, in violation of Penal Law §175.10, committed as follows: The defendant, in the County of New York and elsewhere, on or about June 16, 2017 through June 19, 2017, with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof, made and caused a false entry in the business records of an enterprise, to wit, an invoice from Michael Cohen dated June 16, 2017, marked as a record of Donald J. Trump, and kept and maintained by the Trump Organization.Fifteenth count: And the grand jury aforesaid, by this indictment, further accuses the defendant of the crime of falsifying business records in the first degree, in violation of Penal Law §175.10, committed as follows: The defendant, in the County of New York and elsewhere, on or about June 19, 2017, with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof, made and caused a false entry in the business records of an enterprise, to wit, an entry in the Detail General Ledger for Donald J. Trump, bearing voucher number 858772, and kept and maintained by the Trump Organization.Sixteenth count: And the grand jury aforesaid, by this indictment, further accuses the defendant of the crime of falsifying business records in the first degree, in violation of Penal Law §175.10, committed as follows: The defendant, in County of New York and elsewhere, on or about June 19, 2017, with intent to defraud and intent commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof, made and caused a false entry in the business records of an enterprise, to wit, a Donald J. Trump account check and check stub dated June 19, 2017, bearing check number 002741, and kept and maintained by the Trump Organization.Seventeenth count: Eighteenth count: And the grand jury aforesaid, by this indictment, further accuses the defendant of the crime of falsifying business records in the first degree, in violation of Penal Law §175.10, committed as follows: The defendant, in the County of New York and elsewhere, on or about July 11, 2017, with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof, made and caused a false entry in the business records of an enterprise, to wit, an entry in the Detail General Ledger for Donald J. Trump, bearing voucher number 861096, and kept and maintained by the Trump Organization.Nineteenth count: And the grand jury aforesaid, by this indictment, further accuses the defendant of the crime of falsifying business records in the first degree, in violation of Penal Law §175.10, committed as follows: The defendant, in the County of New York and elsewhere, on or about July 11, 2017, with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof, made and caused a false entry in the business records of an enterprise, to wit, a Donald J. Trump account check and check stub dated July 11, 2017, bearing check number 002781, and kept and maintained by the Trump Organization.Twentieth count: And the grand jury aforesaid, by this indictment, further accuses the defendant of the crime of falsifying business records in the first degree, in violation of Penal Law §175.10, committed as follows: The defendant, in the County of New York and elsewhere, on or about August 1, 2017, with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof, made and caused a false entry in the business records of an enterprise, to wit, an invoice from Michael Cohen dated August 1, 2017, marked as a record of Donald J. Trump, and kept and maintained by the Trump Organization.Twenty-first count: And the grand jury aforesaid, by this indictment, further accuses the defendant of the crime of falsifying business records in the first degree, in violation of Penal Law §175.10, committed as follows: The defendant, in the County of New York and elsewhere, on or about August 1, 2017, with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof, made and caused a false entry in the business records of an enterprise, to wit, an entry in the Detail General Ledger for Donald J. Trump, bearing voucher number 863641, and kept and maintained by the Trump Organization.Twenty-second count: And the grand jury aforesaid, by this indictment, further accuses the defendant of the crime of falsifying business records in the first degree, in violation of Penal Law §175.10, committed as follows: The defendant, in the County of New York and elsewhere, on or about August 1, 2017, with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof, made and caused a false entry in the business records of an enterprise, to wit, a Donald J. Trump account check and check stub dated August 1, 2017, bearing check number 002821, and kept and maintained by the Trump Organization.Twenty-third count: And the grand jury aforesaid, by this indictment, further accuses the defendant of the crime of falsifying business records in the first degree, in violation of Penal Law §175.10, committed as follows: The defendant, in the County of New York and elsewhere, on or about September 11, 2017, with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof, made and caused a false entry in the business records of an enterprise, to wit, an invoice from Michael Cohen dated September 11, 2017, marked as a record of Donald J. Trump, and kept and maintained by the Trump Organization.Twenty-fourth count: And the grand jury aforesaid, by this indictment, further accuses the defendant of the crime of falsifying business records in the first degree, in violation of Penal Law §175.10, committed as follows: The defendant, in the County of New York and elsewhere, on or about September 11, 2017, with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof, made and caused a false entry in the business records of an enterprise, to wit, an entry in the Detail General Ledger for Donald J. Trump, bearing voucher number 868174, and kept and maintained by the Trump Organization.Twenty-fifth count: And the grand jury aforesaid, by this indictment, further accuses the defendant of the crime of falsifying business records in the first degree, in violation of Penal Law §175.10, committed as follows: The defendant, in the County of New York and elsewhere, on or about September 12, 2017, with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof, made and caused a false entry in the business records of an enterprise, to wit, a Donald J. Trump account check and check stub dated September 12, 2017, bearing check number 002908, and kept and maintained by the Trump Organization.Twenty-sixth count: And the grand jury aforesaid, by this indictment, further accuses the defendant of the crime of falsifying business records in the first degree, in violation of Penal Law §175.10, committed as follows: The defendant, in the County of New York and elsewhere, on or about October 18, 2017, with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof, made and caused a false entry in the business records of an enterprise, to wit, an invoice from Michael Cohen dated October 18, 2017, marked as a record of Donald J. Trump, and kept and maintained by the Trump Organization.Twenty-seventh count: And the grand jury aforesaid, by this indictment, further accuses the defendant of the crime of falsifying business records in the first degree, in violation of Penal Law §175.10, committed as follows: The defendant, in the County of New York and elsewhere, on or about October 18, 2017, with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof, made and caused a false entry in the business records of an enterprise, to wit, an entry in the Detail General Ledger for Donald J. Trump, bearing voucher number 872654, and kept and maintained by the Trump Organization.Twenty-eighth count: And the grand jury aforesaid, by this indictment, further accuses the defendant of the crime of falsifying business records in the first degree, in violation of Penal Law §175.10, committed as follows: The defendant, in the County of New York and elsewhere, on or about October 18, 2017, with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof, made and caused a false entry in the business records of an enterprise, to wit, a Donald J. Trump account check and check stub dated October 18, 2017, bearing check number 002944, and kept and maintained by the Trump Organization.Twenty-ninth count: And the grand jury aforesaid, by this indictment, further accuses the defendant of the crime of falsifying business records in the first degree, in violation of Penal Law §175.10, committed as follows: The defendant, in the County of New York and elsewhere, on or about November 20, 2017, with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof, made and caused a false entry in the business records of an enterprise, to wit, an invoice from Michael Cohen dated November 20, 2017, marked as a record of Donald J. Trump, and kept and maintained by the Trump Organization.Thirtieth count: And the grand jury aforesaid, by this indictment, further accuses the defendant of the crime of falsifying business records in the first degree, in violation of Penal Law §175.10, committed as follows: The defendant, in the County of New York and elsewhere, on or about November 20, 2017, with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof, made and caused a false entry in the business records of an enterprise, to wit, an entry in the Detail General Ledger for Donald J. Trump, bearing voucher number 876511, and kept and maintained by the Trump Organization.Thirty-first count: And the grand jury aforesaid, by this indictment, further accuses the defendant of the crime of falsifying business records in the first degree, in violation of Penal Law §175.10, committed as follows: The defendant, in the County of New York and elsewhere, on or about November 21, 2017, with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof, made and caused a false entry in the business records of an enterprise, to wit, a Donald J. Trump account check and check stub dated November 21, 2017, bearing check number 002980, and kept and maintained by the Trump Organization.Thirty-second count: And the grand jury aforesaid, by this indictment, further accuses the defendant of the crime of falsifying business records in the first degree, in violation of Penal Law §175.10, committed as follows: The defendant, in the County of New York and elsewhere, on or about December 1, 2017, with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof, made and caused a false entry in the business records of an enterprise, to wit, an invoice from Michael Cohen dated December 1, 2017, marked as a record of Donald J. Trump, and kept and maintained by the Trump Organization.Thirty-third count: And the grand jury aforesaid, by this indictment, further accuses the defendant of the crime of falsifying business records in the first degree, in violation of Penal Law §175.10, committed as follows: The defendant, in the County of New York and elsewhere, on or about December 1, 2017, with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof, made and caused a false entry in the business records of an enterprise, to wit, an entry in the Detail General Ledger for Donald J. Trump, bearing voucher number 877785, and kept and maintained by the Trump Organization.Thirty-fourth count: And the grand jury aforesaid, by this indictment, further accuses the defendant of the crime of falsifying business records in the first degree, in violation of Penal Law §175.10, committed as follows: The defendant, in the County of New York and elsewhere, on or about December 5, 2017, with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof, made and caused a false entry in the business records of an enterprise, to wit, a Donald J. Trump account check and check stub dated December 5, 2017, bearing check number 003006, and kept and maintained by the Trump Organization.

