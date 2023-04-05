https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/robert-f-kennedy-jr-files-paperwork-to-run-for-president-as-a-democrat-1109181144.html

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Files Paperwork To Run For President As a Democrat

The nephew of former President John F. Kennedy and son of former senator and Presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy has filed paperwork with the FEC to run for president in 2024 as a Democrat.

Kennedy Jr., 69, is an environmental activist lawyer and vaccine critic. Last month he said he was considering a run for the Democratic nomination. He said then that he would run on progressive issues and Biden seeking reelection would not deter his decision.On March 10, Kennedy Jr posted a tweet asking users to "Help me decide whether to run for President," by volunteering or contributing. The Tweet says his top priority will be to "end the corrupt merger between state and corporate power."If confirmed, his entry into the Democratic party presidential primary will be the second challenger with a national profile. Last month, author Marianne Williamson announced that she will also seek the nomination.Kennedy Jr. was known as a best-selling author and environmental lawyer who advocated for clean water causes. Around 15 years ago, he became a leader in the anti-vaccine movement, an effort that grew more intense after the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccines that were developed in response to it.In his 2021 book "The Real Anthony Fauci," Kennedy Jr. accuses the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of assisting in "a historic coup d'etat against Western Democracy."In a March television interview, Kennedy Jr. defended his anti-vaccine stance. When asked what he would say to Democratic voters who agree with him on everything but the vaccine issue, Kennedy Jr. replied "show me where I got it wrong, let's talk about it."Both John F. Kennedy and Robert F Kennedy the Elder were assassinated for political reasons, John while president in 1963 and Robert in 1968 while he was running for president. Despite this history, Kennedy Jr. has said in previous interviews that he is not worried about his personal safety if he decides to run.Kennedy Jr. suffers from a voice disorder called spasmodic dysphonia, a neurological disorder that causes spasms in the muscles in the voice box, causing his voice to sound raspy and tremble at times. The disorder has not prevented him from making public appearances and speeches, however.No official announcement has been made by Kennedy Jr. and he has not responded to media reports about him filing paperwork with the FEC.

