International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/russia-us-in-hot-phase-of-war-but-relations-should-be-maintained-russias-top-diplomat-says-1109176955.html
Russia, US in 'Hot Phase of War' but Relations Should be Maintained, Russia's Top Diplomat Says
Russia, US in 'Hot Phase of War' but Relations Should be Maintained, Russia's Top Diplomat Says
Russia is in the “hot phase of war” with the United States but It is necessary to maintain relations, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday, adding that Russia still hopes that the United States will listen to the voice of reason and resume dialogue.
2023-04-05T17:49+0000
2023-04-05T17:49+0000
world
russia
us
bilateral relations
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/10/1104283828_0:104:2000:1229_1920x0_80_0_0_eb0f89c4fae8664dde410e720f8b3137.jpg
"We are really in the hot phase of the war, because the Ukrainian Nazis are fighting with American weapons first of all. And every time the American administration threatens to supply more and more long-range and deadly systems," Lavrov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster. When asked about new US Ambassador Lynne Tracy presenting her credentials to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Lavrov said that “relations, I believe, should be maintained”. "At least we do not lose hope that the Americans will listen to the voice of reason and they will resume some kind of dialogue. Let's see, we will not be waiting for long," Lavrov added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220903/ex-reagan-adviser-world-would-be-living-more-peacefully-if-russia-and-us-had-good-relations--1100342784.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/10/1104283828_112:0:1889:1333_1920x0_80_0_0_bff6386bbe6e65312f9f1f0b22c999e3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-us relations, russia, us, sergey lavrov
russia-us relations, russia, us, sergey lavrov

Russia, US in 'Hot Phase of War' but Relations Should be Maintained, Russia's Top Diplomat Says

17:49 GMT 05.04.2023
© Denis BalibouseA view of the handshake between U.S. President Joe Biden, right and Russia's President Vladimir Putin, prior to the U.S.-Russia summit, in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
A view of the handshake between U.S. President Joe Biden, right and Russia's President Vladimir Putin, prior to the U.S.-Russia summit, in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2023
© Denis Balibouse
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is in the “hot phase of war” with the United States but It is necessary to maintain relations, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday, adding that Russia still hopes that the United States will listen to the voice of reason and resume dialogue.
"We are really in the hot phase of the war, because the Ukrainian Nazis are fighting with American weapons first of all. And every time the American administration threatens to supply more and more long-range and deadly systems," Lavrov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.
This photo taken on May 7, 2013 shows Russian and the US flags running up as the US Secretary of State arrives at Moscow Vnukovo Airport - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.09.2022
World
Ex-Reagan Adviser: World Would Be Living More Peacefully if Russia and US Had Good Relations
3 September 2022, 15:32 GMT
When asked about new US Ambassador Lynne Tracy presenting her credentials to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Lavrov said that “relations, I believe, should be maintained”.
"At least we do not lose hope that the Americans will listen to the voice of reason and they will resume some kind of dialogue. Let's see, we will not be waiting for long," Lavrov added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала