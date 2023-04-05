https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/russian-diplomat-not-ruling-out-new-start-doomed-says-chances-of-its-restoration-little-1109152252.html

Russian Diplomat Not Ruling Out New START Doomed, Says Chances of Its Restoration Small

Russian Diplomat Not Ruling Out New START Doomed, Says Chances of Its Restoration Small

It is not excluded that the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) is doomed, with the chances of the agreement's restoration being little, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

"The treaty is not dead, but it is in intensive care. In terms of a hypothetical restoration of its functioning, I do not think that the chances are great, unless the United States demonstrates a willingness to really change its deeply hostile course towards Russia. Otherwise, the contract is doomed. This is a harsh reality that must be taken for what it is," Ryabkov told Radio Sputnik.Earlier, Sergey Ryabkov said that the transfer of all notifications between Russia and the United States under the New START, including notifications about test launches, has been suspended. He said that all forms of information sharing under the New START treaty have been suspended, but Moscow will keep notifying Washington of ICBM and SLBM launches.In February 2023, Moscow announced the suspension of its participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which was signed by Russia and the US in 2010 and envisaged mutual inspections of the strategic nuclear facilities of the two countries. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his annual address to the Russian parliament then that the US had demanded that Russia unconditionally fulfill its obligations under the treaty, while itself being arbitrary about its own obligations.

