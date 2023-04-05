https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/saudis-pushing-to-bring-syria-back-to-arab-league-by-may-summit--reports-1109178610.html
Saudis Pushing to Bring Syria Back to Arab League by May Summit – Reports
Saudis Pushing to Bring Syria Back to Arab League by May Summit – Reports
Saudi Arabia is leading efforts to have Syria reinstated as member of the Arab league by its next summit in Riyadh in May, US media reported Wednesday.
2023-04-05T19:29+0000
2023-04-05T19:29+0000
2023-04-05T19:34+0000
world
syria
saudi arabia
uae
qatar
kuwait
arab league
iran
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/02/1102935785_0:106:2871:1720_1920x0_80_0_0_519fbc98e1aa420359ac8843e24d6a85.jpg
The 22-nation League is split on whether Syria should be allowed to return after it was suspended over the 2011 unrest, but Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are trying to convince the Cairo-based regional grouping that the time has come to welcome Damascus back to the fold, US media reported.The news agency cited three people briefed by the Saudis and one person close to the Emirati government as saying that Syria could be readmitted as early as this May, in time for the Arab League summit in Riyadh. There is, however, a risk that this will be delayed or even fall through, it said.Qatar and Kuwait oppose the effort, but people briefed on the discussions told the new agency that the two would not be able to resist Saudi pressure for too long. The US knows of the plan and has warned against it but can do little to change the course of events, the news agency was told.Saudi Arabia and Iran took Washington aback in March by announcing that they would end their decades old rivalry and reopen their respective embassies within two months. Iran, which is not part of the Arab League, has supported the Syrian government and will welcome its return to Cairo.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220613/arab-league-nations-under-western-pressure-to-oppose-russia-secretary-general-says-1096260165.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230403/baby-steps-toward-peace-what-to-expect-from-russia-iran-syria-turkiye-meeting-in-moscow-1109055538.html
syria
saudi arabia
uae
qatar
kuwait
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/02/1102935785_217:0:2652:1826_1920x0_80_0_0_81d2672f0fda7c5ae0678a2dae417552.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
saudi arabia, united arab emirates, syria, arab league, will syria join arab league, what countries are the members of arab league, middle east political situation alignment, middle east conflicts
saudi arabia, united arab emirates, syria, arab league, will syria join arab league, what countries are the members of arab league, middle east political situation alignment, middle east conflicts
Saudis Pushing to Bring Syria Back to Arab League by May Summit – Reports
19:29 GMT 05.04.2023 (Updated: 19:34 GMT 05.04.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Saudi Arabia is leading efforts to have Syria reinstated as member of the Arab league by its next summit in May, US media reported Wednesday.
The 22-nation League is split on whether Syria should be allowed to return after it was suspended over the 2011 unrest, but Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are trying to convince the Cairo-based regional grouping that the time has come to welcome Damascus back to the fold, US media reported.
The news agency cited three people briefed by the Saudis and one person close to the Emirati government as saying that Syria could be readmitted as early as this May, in time for the Arab League summit in Riyadh. There is, however, a risk that this will be delayed or even fall through, it said.
Qatar and Kuwait oppose the effort, but people briefed on the discussions told the new agency that the two would not be able to resist Saudi pressure for too long. The US knows of the plan and has warned against it but can do little to change the course of events, the news agency was told.
Saudi Arabia and Iran took Washington aback
in March by announcing that they would end their decades old rivalry and reopen their respective embassies within two months. Iran, which is not part of the Arab League, has supported the Syrian government and will welcome its return to Cairo.