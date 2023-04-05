International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/saudis-pushing-to-bring-syria-back-to-arab-league-by-may-summit--reports-1109178610.html
Saudis Pushing to Bring Syria Back to Arab League by May Summit – Reports
Saudis Pushing to Bring Syria Back to Arab League by May Summit – Reports
Saudi Arabia is leading efforts to have Syria reinstated as member of the Arab league by its next summit in Riyadh in May, US media reported Wednesday.
2023-04-05T19:29+0000
2023-04-05T19:34+0000
world
syria
saudi arabia
uae
qatar
kuwait
arab league
iran
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/02/1102935785_0:106:2871:1720_1920x0_80_0_0_519fbc98e1aa420359ac8843e24d6a85.jpg
The 22-nation League is split on whether Syria should be allowed to return after it was suspended over the 2011 unrest, but Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are trying to convince the Cairo-based regional grouping that the time has come to welcome Damascus back to the fold, US media reported.The news agency cited three people briefed by the Saudis and one person close to the Emirati government as saying that Syria could be readmitted as early as this May, in time for the Arab League summit in Riyadh. There is, however, a risk that this will be delayed or even fall through, it said.Qatar and Kuwait oppose the effort, but people briefed on the discussions told the new agency that the two would not be able to resist Saudi pressure for too long. The US knows of the plan and has warned against it but can do little to change the course of events, the news agency was told.Saudi Arabia and Iran took Washington aback in March by announcing that they would end their decades old rivalry and reopen their respective embassies within two months. Iran, which is not part of the Arab League, has supported the Syrian government and will welcome its return to Cairo.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220613/arab-league-nations-under-western-pressure-to-oppose-russia-secretary-general-says-1096260165.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230403/baby-steps-toward-peace-what-to-expect-from-russia-iran-syria-turkiye-meeting-in-moscow-1109055538.html
syria
saudi arabia
uae
qatar
kuwait
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/02/1102935785_217:0:2652:1826_1920x0_80_0_0_81d2672f0fda7c5ae0678a2dae417552.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
saudi arabia, united arab emirates, syria, arab league, will syria join arab league, what countries are the members of arab league, middle east political situation alignment, middle east conflicts
saudi arabia, united arab emirates, syria, arab league, will syria join arab league, what countries are the members of arab league, middle east political situation alignment, middle east conflicts

Saudis Pushing to Bring Syria Back to Arab League by May Summit – Reports

19:29 GMT 05.04.2023 (Updated: 19:34 GMT 05.04.2023)
© FETHI BELAIDThe flags of Arab League nations fly on October 31, 2022 along the side of a highway ahead of the Arab Summit meeting in Algeria's capital Algiers.
The flags of Arab League nations fly on October 31, 2022 along the side of a highway ahead of the Arab Summit meeting in Algeria's capital Algiers. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2023
© FETHI BELAID
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Saudi Arabia is leading efforts to have Syria reinstated as member of the Arab league by its next summit in May, US media reported Wednesday.
The 22-nation League is split on whether Syria should be allowed to return after it was suspended over the 2011 unrest, but Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are trying to convince the Cairo-based regional grouping that the time has come to welcome Damascus back to the fold, US media reported.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, 4th left, and the Secretary General of the League of Arab States Ahmed Aboul Gheit, 4th right, pose for a photo with representatives of Arab League nations prior to their talks in Moscow, Russia, Monday, April 4, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2022
Russia
Arab League Nations Under Western Pressure to Oppose Russia, Secretary General Says
13 June 2022, 05:16 GMT
The news agency cited three people briefed by the Saudis and one person close to the Emirati government as saying that Syria could be readmitted as early as this May, in time for the Arab League summit in Riyadh. There is, however, a risk that this will be delayed or even fall through, it said.
Qatar and Kuwait oppose the effort, but people briefed on the discussions told the new agency that the two would not be able to resist Saudi pressure for too long. The US knows of the plan and has warned against it but can do little to change the course of events, the news agency was told.
The meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.04.2023
Analysis
Baby Steps Toward Peace: What to Expect From Russia-Iran-Syria-Turkiye Meeting in Moscow
3 April, 05:00 GMT
Saudi Arabia and Iran took Washington aback in March by announcing that they would end their decades old rivalry and reopen their respective embassies within two months. Iran, which is not part of the Arab League, has supported the Syrian government and will welcome its return to Cairo.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала