https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/saudis-pushing-to-bring-syria-back-to-arab-league-by-may-summit--reports-1109178610.html

Saudis Pushing to Bring Syria Back to Arab League by May Summit – Reports

Saudis Pushing to Bring Syria Back to Arab League by May Summit – Reports

Saudi Arabia is leading efforts to have Syria reinstated as member of the Arab league by its next summit in Riyadh in May, US media reported Wednesday.

2023-04-05T19:29+0000

2023-04-05T19:29+0000

2023-04-05T19:34+0000

world

syria

saudi arabia

uae

qatar

kuwait

arab league

iran

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/02/1102935785_0:106:2871:1720_1920x0_80_0_0_519fbc98e1aa420359ac8843e24d6a85.jpg

The 22-nation League is split on whether Syria should be allowed to return after it was suspended over the 2011 unrest, but Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are trying to convince the Cairo-based regional grouping that the time has come to welcome Damascus back to the fold, US media reported.The news agency cited three people briefed by the Saudis and one person close to the Emirati government as saying that Syria could be readmitted as early as this May, in time for the Arab League summit in Riyadh. There is, however, a risk that this will be delayed or even fall through, it said.Qatar and Kuwait oppose the effort, but people briefed on the discussions told the new agency that the two would not be able to resist Saudi pressure for too long. The US knows of the plan and has warned against it but can do little to change the course of events, the news agency was told.Saudi Arabia and Iran took Washington aback in March by announcing that they would end their decades old rivalry and reopen their respective embassies within two months. Iran, which is not part of the Arab League, has supported the Syrian government and will welcome its return to Cairo.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220613/arab-league-nations-under-western-pressure-to-oppose-russia-secretary-general-says-1096260165.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230403/baby-steps-toward-peace-what-to-expect-from-russia-iran-syria-turkiye-meeting-in-moscow-1109055538.html

syria

saudi arabia

uae

qatar

kuwait

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

saudi arabia, united arab emirates, syria, arab league, will syria join arab league, what countries are the members of arab league, middle east political situation alignment, middle east conflicts