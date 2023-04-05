https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/secret-service-agents-would-have-to-protect-trump-even-in-jail-1109174012.html

Secret Service Agents Would Have to Protect Trump Even in Jail

Secret Service Agents Would Have to Protect Trump Even in Jail

The former president faces up to 136 years behind bars over charges that he falsified business records and conspired to influence the 2016 presidential elections through hush money payments to a former porn star. He has dismissed all charges against him as a “witch hunt” against him by Democrats and pleaded not guilty.

2023-04-05T17:30+0000

2023-04-05T17:30+0000

2023-04-05T17:30+0000

americas

donald trump

secret service

prison

jail

allegations

charges

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107701/17/1077011796_0:104:2048:1256_1920x0_80_0_0_43c31105c291b7f6e0a298b51a6070cc.jpg

Former president Donald Trump’s Secret Service security detail would be required to continue protecting him even if he landed in prison, a 1965 law on the protection of former presidents and their spouses suggests.According to the law, the Secret Service has the obligation “to protect the person of a former President and his wife during his lifetime and the person of a widow and minor child of a former President for a period of four years after he leaves or dies in office, unless such protection is declined.”Retired Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court Joseph Cosgrove confirmed that the government-provided security detail would accompany Trump no matter where he goes, even if it was to prison, since they’re required by law to “protect him at all cost.”The situation surrounding Secret Service agents highlights just one of the many firsts and potential unknowns that the US navigates after Trump’s historic arraignment on Tuesday. Trump became the first former president in country’s 247-year history to face charges that could land him in jail. His alleged crime? Hush money payments to an ex-adult film star and the falsification of business records in a conspiracy to undermine the 2016 presidential election.Scores of political commentators and journalists have highlighted the fact that Trump is facing criminal charges over crimes typically classified as misdemeanors while his predecessors, who signed off on legally dubious drone warfare and torture programs and lied Americans into wars, continue to walk free.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/what-happened-during-trumps-first-day-in-court-as-criminal-defendant-1109135748.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

donald trump, secret service, prison, jail