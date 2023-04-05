https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/sino-russian-cooperation-on-agenda-of-nato-ministerial-meeting-1109168318.html

Sino-Russian Cooperation on Agenda of NATO Ministerial Meeting

Increasing close cooperation between Russia and China will be on the agenda of the talks on the second day of the NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"We will discuss how to counter other threats and challenges facing our Alliance - including those emanating from the South - and how to deal with the growing strategic competition, including China's increasing alignment with Russia," Stoltenberg said during opening remarks at the NATO ministerial meeting. North Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani also noted in a doorstep interview ahead of the meeting that the issue of expanding Sino-Russian cooperation would be on the negotiating agenda, calling it "a challenge for which NATO should be prepared." From April 4-5, the NATO headquarters in Brussels is hosting the meeting of alliance's foreign ministers devoted to China’s growing military activities and its cooperation with Russia, as well as issues related to the Ukraine crisis.

