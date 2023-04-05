https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/stoltenberg-holds-press-conference-after-nac-meeting-in-brussels-1109142653.html

Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference After NAC Meeting in Brussels

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Brussels as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a news conference following the North Atlantic Council (NAC) meeting at the level of foreign affairs ministers.

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Brussels as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg holds a news conference on the conclusion of the meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) for foreign affairs ministers.The meeting's agenda focused on growing ties between Russia and China, as well as issues related to the Ukrainian crisis, including further steps which are being considered by the alliance this month "to maintain the stability of Ukraine's energy grid" during Russia's special military operation. The participants also considered the security of global supply chains, persistent threats to world peace and stability, and other relevant issues.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

2023

