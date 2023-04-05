https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/stoltenberg-holds-press-conference-after-nac-meeting-in-brussels-1109142653.html
Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference After NAC Meeting in Brussels
Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference After NAC Meeting in Brussels
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Brussels as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a news conference following the North Atlantic Council (NAC) meeting at the level of foreign affairs ministers.
2023-04-05T12:26+0000
2023-04-05T12:26+0000
2023-04-05T12:26+0000
world
jens stoltenberg
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103105/01/1031050140_0:273:4738:2938_1920x0_80_0_0_e60b34bd8b6ddaa2c284214479b62c8b.jpg
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Brussels as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg holds a news conference on the conclusion of the meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) for foreign affairs ministers.The meeting's agenda focused on growing ties between Russia and China, as well as issues related to the Ukrainian crisis, including further steps which are being considered by the alliance this month "to maintain the stability of Ukraine's energy grid" during Russia's special military operation. The participants also considered the security of global supply chains, persistent threats to world peace and stability, and other relevant issues.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103105/01/1031050140_229:0:4509:3210_1920x0_80_0_0_b45ae26fe62e3075b51d299e06357f2a.jpg
Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference After NAC Meeting in Brussels
Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference After NAC Meeting in Brussels
2023-04-05T12:26+0000
true
PT41M19S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nato secretary general jens stoltenberg, north atlantic council, foreign affairs ministers
nato secretary general jens stoltenberg, north atlantic council, foreign affairs ministers
Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference After NAC Meeting in Brussels
A two-day meeting of the foreign ministers of NATO member states started in Brussels on 4 April 2023.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Brussels as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg holds a news conference on the conclusion of the meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) for foreign affairs ministers.
The meeting's agenda focused on growing ties between Russia and China, as well as issues related to the Ukrainian crisis, including further steps which are being considered by the alliance this month "to maintain the stability of Ukraine's energy grid" during Russia's special military operation.
The participants also considered the security of global supply chains, persistent threats to world peace and stability, and other relevant issues.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!