Sweden Needs to Take Several Additional Steps for NATO Membership: Cavusoglu
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Sweden has to take a number of additional steps for NATO membership, the current ones are insufficient, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.
"At a meeting with my Swedish counterpart [Tobias Billstrom] in Brussels, we raised the topic of the steps that Stockholm needs to take in the process of joining NATO. Some steps have been taken, but they are insufficient. Additional steps are needed," Cavusoglu said at a press conference in Brussels.
On Tuesday, NATO
Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Sweden fulfilled all the necessary condition for joining NATO just like Finland, so there should not be any obstacle in its way to join the alliance.