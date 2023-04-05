International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/uk-authorities-to-introduce-new-model-of-post-brexit-trade-checks-on-eu-goods-reports-say-1109157716.html
UK Authorities to Introduce New Model of Post-Brexit Trade Checks on EU Goods, Reports Say
UK Authorities to Introduce New Model of Post-Brexit Trade Checks on EU Goods, Reports Say
The United Kingdom authorities are going to announce a new model of post-Brexit checks on goods coming from the European Union on Wednesday, the Sky News broadcaster reported, citing sources.
2023-04-05T12:03+0000
2023-04-05T12:03+0000
world
uk
european union (eu)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105684/15/1056841509_0:0:3137:1765_1920x0_80_0_0_d3fa27274054b97ea402adb173f46781.jpg
"The government is delivering on our ambition to have the world's most effective border. Our new Target Operating Model will reduce the need for checks for many types of goods," the source said, as quoted by the broadcaster. As part of the measures, the authorities are going to separate checks on goods and customs services to reduce pressure on ports. In addition, the new model will introduce a program that will allow frequent importers to avoid customs checks, the reports said. In June 2016, 51.8% of UK citizens voted in favor of terminating the country's membership of the EU, against 48.1% who voted for to stay in the union. On January 31, 2020, the country left the bloc after 47 years of membership. A transition period continued until December 31, 2020, during which the UK was no longer a member of the EU but still remained in the EU single market and customs union. London and Brussels managed to negotiate an agreement on trade and cooperation during that period.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105684/15/1056841509_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d1f049e587adc5c7f0157e1fe8aad851.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk authorities, post-brexit trade checks, eu goods
uk authorities, post-brexit trade checks, eu goods

UK Authorities to Introduce New Model of Post-Brexit Trade Checks on EU Goods, Reports Say

12:03 GMT 05.04.2023
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitskiy /  / Go to the mediabankEU summit in Brussels
EU summit in Brussels - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2023
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitskiy /
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom authorities are going to announce a new model of post-Brexit checks on goods coming from the European Union on Wednesday, the Sky News broadcaster reported, citing sources.
"The government is delivering on our ambition to have the world's most effective border. Our new Target Operating Model will reduce the need for checks for many types of goods," the source said, as quoted by the broadcaster.
As part of the measures, the authorities are going to separate checks on goods and customs services to reduce pressure on ports. In addition, the new model will introduce a program that will allow frequent importers to avoid customs checks, the reports said.
In June 2016, 51.8% of UK citizens voted in favor of terminating the country's membership of the EU, against 48.1% who voted for to stay in the union. On January 31, 2020, the country left the bloc after 47 years of membership. A transition period continued until December 31, 2020, during which the UK was no longer a member of the EU but still remained in the EU single market and customs union. London and Brussels managed to negotiate an agreement on trade and cooperation during that period.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала