International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/uk-flagship-aircraft-carrier-to-be-deployed-in-mediterranean-to-deter-russia-reports-1109176184.html
UK Flagship Aircraft Carrier to Be Deployed in Mediterranean to 'Deter' Russia: Reports
UK Flagship Aircraft Carrier to Be Deployed in Mediterranean to 'Deter' Russia: Reports
UK aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth will be deployed in the Mediterranean Sea this year to demonstrate the country's naval power and deter "Russian aggression," a British daily reported on Wednesday.
2023-04-05T17:20+0000
2023-04-05T17:21+0000
military
uk
middle east
hms queen elizabeth
russia
mediterranean sea
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/10/1083398847_0:24:695:415_1920x0_80_0_0_6fb91f1c62715224f6db3f38b256fd0a.jpg
The ship will lead a carrier strike group in the Mediterranean for the fourth time over the past four years, according to the newspaper. HMS Queen Elizabeth's deployment will allow F-35 Lightning fighter jets to fly over the Black Sea, it added. The aircraft carrier was supposed to be deployed with another aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, which, however, remains in dock for repairs. In December, the newspaper stated that HMS Prince of Wales had been in dock for repairs more often than at sea since being commissioned in 2019, with repair works expected to be completed by spring. HMS Queen Elizabeth replaced the Prince of Wales on overseas missions, despite the fact that the ships were to alternate every eight months, the report also read. Problems with the warship's functioning began as early as 2020. The carrier suffered a leak in the engine room, then the collapse of an accommodation block. The ship has been languishing lately in a Scottish dockyard after breaking down off the Isle of Wight due to a propeller shaft problem in August, according to The Times.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220417/britain-deploys-hunter-killer-sub-to-gibraltar-after-russia-blacklists-johnson-other-top-officials-1094837983.html
russia
mediterranean sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/10/1083398847_56:0:639:437_1920x0_80_0_0_f56472c971d304624f8e4894337c21cd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
hms queen elizabeth, hms prince of wales, russia, uk, mediterranean sea
hms queen elizabeth, hms prince of wales, russia, uk, mediterranean sea

UK Flagship Aircraft Carrier to Be Deployed in Mediterranean to 'Deter' Russia: Reports

17:20 GMT 05.04.2023 (Updated: 17:21 GMT 05.04.2023)
© AFP 2023 / ROYAL NAVY / CROWN COPYRIGHTThis handout image provided by the official Twitter account of Commodore Steve Moorhouse, Royal Navy, Commander of the UK Carrier Strike Group on July 6, 2021 shows a view of the vessels of the strike group sailing behind the Royal Navy's HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier through Egypt's Suez Canal.
This handout image provided by the official Twitter account of Commodore Steve Moorhouse, Royal Navy, Commander of the UK Carrier Strike Group on July 6, 2021 shows a view of the vessels of the strike group sailing behind the Royal Navy's HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier through Egypt's Suez Canal. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / ROYAL NAVY / CROWN COPYRIGHT
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth will be deployed in the Mediterranean Sea this year to demonstrate the country's naval power and deter "Russian aggression," a British daily reported on Wednesday.
The ship will lead a carrier strike group in the Mediterranean for the fourth time over the past four years, according to the newspaper. HMS Queen Elizabeth's deployment will allow F-35 Lightning fighter jets to fly over the Black Sea, it added.
The aircraft carrier was supposed to be deployed with another aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, which, however, remains in dock for repairs.
An Astute-class submarine pictured during sea trials near Scotland - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2022
Britain Deploys Hunter-Killer Sub to Gibraltar After Russia Blacklists Johnson, Other Top Officials
17 April 2022, 16:18 GMT
In December, the newspaper stated that HMS Prince of Wales had been in dock for repairs more often than at sea since being commissioned in 2019, with repair works expected to be completed by spring. HMS Queen Elizabeth replaced the Prince of Wales on overseas missions, despite the fact that the ships were to alternate every eight months, the report also read.
Problems with the warship's functioning began as early as 2020. The carrier suffered a leak in the engine room, then the collapse of an accommodation block. The ship has been languishing lately in a Scottish dockyard after breaking down off the Isle of Wight due to a propeller shaft problem in August, according to The Times.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала