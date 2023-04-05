International
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Completes Preparation for Counteroffensive in Zaporozhye Region, Official Says
Ukraine Completes Preparation for Counteroffensive in Zaporozhye Region, Official Says
Ukrainian troops have completed preparation for a counteroffensive in the Zaporozhye Region, having accumulated military personnel, armored vehicles and ammunition in this direction, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporozhye regional administration, told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"They have finished preparation for their so-called 'counteroffensive,' having deployed considerable personnel reserves, armored vehicles and ammunition in the Zaporozhye Region. They are ready and waiting for the signal. It can happen at any moment and we are ready to meet the enemy head-on," Rogov said. An attempt to carry out a counteroffensive can become the beginning of the end for the Ukrainian army and the government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the official added. Last week, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told Polish newspaper that the Ukrainian army was actively preparing a counteroffensive, which would be launched after the end of bad roads season. Ukrainian and Western military experts have repeatedly called the Zaporozhye Region one of Kiev's main targets, as it would open the access to the Azov Sea and cut off the land corridor to Crimea. Russia has considered the Zaporozhye Region to be part of its territory since September 30, 2022, when Russian President Vladimir Putin and the head of the region signed an agreement on its accession to the country, following a referendum in which an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.
Ukraine Completes Preparation for Counteroffensive in Zaporozhye Region, Official Says

08:08 GMT 05.04.2023
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mikhalchevsky / Go to the mediabankRussian soldier near the checkpoint "Vasilyevka" on the border of the Zaporozhye region
Russian soldier near the checkpoint Vasilyevka on the border of the Zaporozhye region - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2023
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mikhalchevsky
/
Go to the mediabank
SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - Ukrainian troops have completed preparation for a counteroffensive in the Zaporozhye Region, having accumulated military personnel, armored vehicles and ammunition in this direction, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporozhye regional administration, told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"They have finished preparation for their so-called 'counteroffensive,' having deployed considerable personnel reserves, armored vehicles and ammunition in the Zaporozhye Region. They are ready and waiting for the signal. It can happen at any moment and we are ready to meet the enemy head-on," Rogov said.
An attempt to carry out a counteroffensive can become the beginning of the end for the Ukrainian army and the government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the official added.
IAEA mission to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. September 1, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2023
Last week, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told Polish newspaper that the Ukrainian army was actively preparing a counteroffensive, which would be launched after the end of bad roads season. Ukrainian and Western military experts have repeatedly called the Zaporozhye Region one of Kiev's main targets, as it would open the access to the Azov Sea and cut off the land corridor to Crimea.
Russia has considered the Zaporozhye Region to be part of its territory since September 30, 2022, when Russian President Vladimir Putin and the head of the region signed an agreement on its accession to the country, following a referendum in which an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.
