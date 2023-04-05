Ukraine Loses Over 410 Military in Donetsk Direction in Past Day: MoD

International
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine's military losses in the Donetsk direction over the past day amounted to more than 410 soldiers, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"The loss of enemy manpower over the past day in this [Donetsk] direction amounted to over 410 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries," the ministry said in a statement. Additionally, two armored personnel carriers, one tank, four armored fighting vehicles, two vehicles and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed over the past day, the statement added.In October 2022, Russian military began targeting Ukrainian infrastructure after Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge. There have been strikes on power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine.Moscow started a special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 after the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk asked for help in protecting their citizens against increased attacks from Ukraine.
12:01 GMT 05.04.2023
In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, Russian paratroopers are seen on a mission on the Nikolaev-Krivoy Rog direction in Ukraine.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine's military losses in the Donetsk direction over the past day amounted to more than 410 soldiers, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"The loss of enemy manpower over the past day in this [Donetsk] direction amounted to over 410 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries," the ministry said in a statement.
Additionally, two armored personnel carriers, one tank, four armored fighting vehicles, two vehicles and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed over the past day, the statement added.
In October 2022, Russian military began targeting Ukrainian infrastructure after Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge. There have been strikes on power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine.
Moscow started a special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 after the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk asked for help in protecting their citizens against increased attacks from Ukraine.
