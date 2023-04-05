International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/us-awards-general-dynamics-27mln-contract-for-m1a1-abrams-tanks-for-ukraine---pentagon-1109180386.html
US Awards General Dynamics $27Mln Contract for M1A1 Abrams Tanks for Ukraine - Pentagon
US Awards General Dynamics $27Mln Contract for M1A1 Abrams Tanks for Ukraine - Pentagon
The US government has awarded General Dynamics a $27.1 million contract to build M1A1 Abrams main battle tanks for Ukraine, the Defense Department said in a press release.
2023-04-05T21:46+0000
2023-04-05T21:46+0000
military
m1 abrams tank
m1a1 abrams tank
ukraine
general dynamics
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/14/1106532993_0:161:3067:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_7b4e13ca8c6f4519cf24ca12529e938f.jpg
Fiscal Year 2023 Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funds in the amount of $27.1 million were obligated at the time of the award, the release said. US Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity, the release said Work will be performed in Lima, Ohio, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 29, the release added. Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said in March that Washington will provide Ukraine with the M1A1 variant of the Abrams main battle tank instead of the M1A2 variant as was initially planned, in order to expedite delivery of the platform to this fall. The M1A2 variant would have taken more than a year to deliver, Ryder added. The Biden administration’s decision to provide Abrams tanks to Ukraine represents an “extremely destructive step” that may escalate the conflict in Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik earlier this year.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/14/1106532993_169:0:2898:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f9d841af5eef4c43f366228dd49b73c4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
aid to ukraine, m1a1, general dynamics
aid to ukraine, m1a1, general dynamics

US Awards General Dynamics $27Mln Contract for M1A1 Abrams Tanks for Ukraine - Pentagon

21:46 GMT 05.04.2023
© AP Photo / Jose Luis MaganaAbrams tanks are seen on a flat car in a rail yard, Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Washington.
Abrams tanks are seen on a flat car in a rail yard, Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2023
© AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US government has awarded General Dynamics a $27.1 million contract to build M1A1 Abrams main battle tanks for Ukraine, the Defense Department said in a press release.
Fiscal Year 2023 Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funds in the amount of $27.1 million were obligated at the time of the award, the release said.
"General Dynamics Land Systems, Sterling Heights, Michigan, was awarded a $27,100,000 firm-fixed-price contract for M1A1 tanks. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received," the release said on Wednesday.
US Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity, the release said
Work will be performed in Lima, Ohio, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 29, the release added.
Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said in March that Washington will provide Ukraine with the M1A1 variant of the Abrams main battle tank instead of the M1A2 variant as was initially planned, in order to expedite delivery of the platform to this fall.
The M1A2 variant would have taken more than a year to deliver, Ryder added.
The Biden administration’s decision to provide Abrams tanks to Ukraine represents an “extremely destructive step” that may escalate the conflict in Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik earlier this year.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала