https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/us-imports-from-russia-up-more-than-25-in-february-1109167897.html

US Imports From Russia Up More Than 25% in February

US Imports From Russia Up More Than 25% in February

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US imports from Russia rose more than 25% in February despite continuous efforts by the United States to sanction Moscow over its special operation in Ukraine, data published by the US Commerce Department on Wednesday showed.

2023-04-05T14:57+0000

2023-04-05T14:57+0000

2023-04-05T14:57+0000

economy

us

russia

import

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101612/45/1016124533_0:100:3000:1788_1920x0_80_0_0_b2933963e613af3caad087e04ca468d6.jpg

The United States bought $642.8 million worth of Russian goods in February, up from $508.6 million in February, according to the data by the US Census Bureau, a unit of the Commerce Department. US exports to Russia also rose to $61.2 million in February from January’s $44.6 million, which marked a record low in the history of post-Soviet Russia since 1992. The higher import-export numbers raised the trade deficit between the two countries to $581.6 million in February, from January's $464 million, with the balance being in Russia’s favor.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230207/us-russia-trade-up-in-dec-with-exports-at-1128mln-imports-at-6384mln-commerce-dept-1107045747.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us-russia trade, us import from russia, us export to russia