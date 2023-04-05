US Imports From Russia Up More Than 25% in February

International
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US imports from Russia rose more than 25% in February despite continuous efforts by the United States to sanction Moscow over its special operation in Ukraine, data published by the US Commerce Department on Wednesday showed.
The United States bought $642.8 million worth of Russian goods in February, up from $508.6 million in February, according to the data by the US Census Bureau, a unit of the Commerce Department. US exports to Russia also rose to $61.2 million in February from January’s $44.6 million, which marked a record low in the history of post-Soviet Russia since 1992. The higher import-export numbers raised the trade deficit between the two countries to $581.6 million in February, from January's $464 million, with the balance being in Russia’s favor.
The United States bought $642.8 million worth of Russian goods in February, up from $508.6 million in February, according to the data by the US Census Bureau, a unit of the Commerce Department.
US exports to Russia also rose to $61.2 million in February from January’s $44.6 million, which marked a record low in the history of post-Soviet Russia since 1992.
The higher import-export numbers raised the trade deficit between the two countries to $581.6 million in February, from January's $464 million, with the balance being in Russia’s favor.
