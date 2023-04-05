https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/webb-telescope-discovers-oldest-known-galaxies-1109182071.html

Webb Telescope Discovers Oldest Known Galaxies

Webb Telescope Discovers Oldest Known Galaxies

The James Webb Space Telescope has discovered four of the most distant galaxies ever observed, one of which was formed just 320 million years after the Big Bang.

2023-04-05T23:45+0000

2023-04-05T23:45+0000

2023-04-06T00:07+0000

science & tech

james webb space telescope (jwst)

james webb space telescope

galaxies

universe

big bang

big bang

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/05/1109181911_0:179:813:636_1920x0_80_0_0_88455bce96c63bfc317d715f2e0ca3cf.png

Using the NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) and NIRSpec (Near-Infrared Spectrograph) instruments that captures infrared radiation, the James Webb was able to record four of the most distant galaxies from the Milky Way that have ever been seen through the lens of Earth's telescopes. They were formed less than half a billion years after the Big Bang, while the present universe is already about 13 billion years old.The most distant of the four galaxies, called JADES-GS-z13-0, formed just 320 million years after the Big Bang. And it is the most distant cosmic object that astronomers have recorded.NIRCam is the main imaging unit of the telescope, operating in the 0.6-5 μm range (1 μm = 0.000001 m).NIRSpec allows physical properties of astronomical objects, such as mass or chemical composition, to be determined. The instrument consists of multiple cells with individual control, which allows to concentrate on specific objects, "sifting out" unnecessary radiation. NIRSpec can provide spectroscopy in the same range as NIRCam.All four galaxies are extremely low in mass, about 100 million times the mass of the Sun. By comparison, the Milky Way, according to some estimates, contains 1.5 trillion solar masses. All of the stars were formed at about the same speed as the stars in our galaxy.The findings were published in two articles in the journal Nature Astronomy.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230111/webb-telescope-reveals-clash-of-galaxies-in-detail-1106218136.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

james webb telescope, oldest galaxies, how old is the universe, webb discovered oldest galaxies, nircam nirspec, jades-gs-z13-0, webb telescope discoveries