Websites of German States' Departments Under Cyberattacks for 2 Straight Days - Reports

Websites of several governing bodies of the German federal states of Schleswig-Holstein, Brandenburg and others have come under a DDoS-attack, following similar reports earlier in the week, German media reported on Wednesday.
The state portal of Schleswig-Holstein, the website of the Brandenburg police as well as some pages of Saarland's state government website were not accessible for some time on Wednesday due to the cyberattacks, according to the Zeit newspaper. Earlier in the day, the authorities of the state of Thuringia also recorded hacker attacks from both the German territory and abroad, which targeted the websites of the state interior ministry and police, the newspaper reported. On Tuesday, hackers attacked websites of some departments in Germany's Saxony-Anhalt, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Lower Saxony as well as the portal of a German platform collecting donations to fund Ukraine. A DDoS attack, or Distributed Denial of Service attack, is when an attacker overloads a target's network or website by flooding the system with repeated requests, causing it to crash or perform so slowly as to be unusable. They often utilize a network of computers called a botnet, which usually consists of thousands of unaffiliated computers that have been infected by malware.The authorities believe the attacks were coordinated. according to Digital Minister of Saxony-Anhalt Lydia Hueskens. Investigations into the attacks have been launched in numerous federal states.
