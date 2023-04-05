Zelensky Reportedly Arrives in Poland

International
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Poland to meet with the country's leadership, Polish broadcaster RMF FM reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
This is Zelensky's first official visit to Poland. Prior to this, he has passed through the territory of the republic only in transit. As part of the visit, the Ukrainian president is scheduled to meet with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, as well as Polish citizens and Ukrainian refugees.
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Poland to meet with the country's leadership, Polish broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
This is Zelensky's first official visit to Poland. Prior to this, he has passed through the territory of the republic only in transit.
As part of the visit, the Ukrainian president is scheduled to meet with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, as well as Polish citizens and Ukrainian refugees.
