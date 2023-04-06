https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/africa-glad-at-russias-return-to-continent-equatorial-guineas-ambassador-says-1109186828.html

Africa Glad at Russia's Return to Continent, Equatorial Guinea's Ambassador Says

Earlier in the day, new foreign ambassadors to Moscow presented their credentials to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier in the day, new foreign ambassadors to Moscow presented their credentials to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Relations between Russia and African countries have been actively developing in recent years. In February, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov embarked on a tour of friendly African countries in preparation for the second Russia-Africa summit, scheduled for July 2023 in St. Petersburg.

