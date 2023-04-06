https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/african-and-russian-businesses-hold-huge-potential-for-cooperation-senator-says--1109212247.html
African and Russian Businesses Hold ‘Huge Potential’ for Cooperation, Senator Says
African and Russian Businesses Hold ‘Huge Potential’ for Cooperation, Senator Says
On April 5-6, Moscow hosted another important event aimed at enhancing cooperation between Russia and the continent in various spheres ahead of the second Russia-Africa Summit.
2023-04-06T15:55+0000
2023-04-06T15:55+0000
2023-04-06T15:55+0000
africa
russia
relations
economic
second russia-africa summit
russian federation council
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/06/1109212379_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_71c34c25f6f8ae00f023a284f4e1953d.jpg
The current level of cooperation between African states and Russia, including their trade turnover, doesn’t correspond to its enormous potential, which could be unleashed at the upcoming summit in St.Petersburg, says Igor Morozov, chairman of the Coordinating Committee for Economic Cooperation with African countries, in an interview with Sputnik.Speaking on the sidelines of the African International Congress (AIC), which brought together diplomats and government officials, as well as business leaders and experts from Russia, Africa and Eurasian states, the politician underlines that this kind of events should be organized on a regular basis in order to advance interaction between Russia and African states in cultural, political and economic fields. He notes that the countries should strive for greater cooperation and can’t be satisfied with the level of relations registered on the eve of the Russia-Africa summit.He recalls that trade turnover between Russia and African countries is not as big as one could expect - about $18 billion. Therefore, he notes there is a great potential to be realized.Speaking about preparations for the second Russia-Africa Summit, scheduled to be held this July, he states that his committee evaluated the readiness of African markets and was amazed that the African Free Trade Area has already started operating, that the national free trade zones within this “large economic area” are ready to receive Russian businesses.As for the pressure the West is exerting on some African nations, forcing them to cease cooperation with Russia, he underscores that he sees “no fear from African business” or political elites. They are still willing to deal with Moscow that was clearly demonstrated during the conference organized by the State Duma last month.
africa
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/06/1109212379_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_691967adf798b9125a47d0429574ce61.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
africa-russia relations, second russia-africa summit., federation council of russia
africa-russia relations, second russia-africa summit., federation council of russia
African and Russian Businesses Hold ‘Huge Potential’ for Cooperation, Senator Says
On April 5-6, Moscow hosted another important event aimed at enhancing cooperation between Russia and the continent in various spheres ahead of the second Russia-Africa Summit.
The current level of cooperation between African states and Russia, including their trade turnover, doesn’t correspond to its enormous potential, which could be unleashed at the upcoming summit
in St.Petersburg, says Igor Morozov, chairman of the Coordinating Committee for Economic Cooperation with African countries, in an interview with Sputnik.
Speaking on the sidelines of the African International Congress (AIC), which brought together diplomats and government officials, as well as business leaders and experts from Russia, Africa and Eurasian states, the politician underlines that this kind of events should be organized on a regular basis in order to advance interaction between Russia and African states in cultural, political and economic fields. He notes that the countries should strive for greater cooperation and can’t be satisfied with the level of relations registered on the eve of the Russia-Africa summit.
He recalls that trade turnover between Russia and African countries is not as big as one could expect - about $18 billion. Therefore, he notes there is a great potential to be realized.
“There is a huge potential,” he says, referring in particular to regional businesses from Russia, which are “very efficient, very innovative and competitive.”
Speaking about preparations for the second Russia-Africa Summit, scheduled to be held this July, he states that his committee evaluated the readiness of African markets and was amazed that the African Free Trade Area has already started operating, that the national free trade zones within this “large economic area” are ready to receive Russian businesses.
“Therefore, I believe that these preparations, which were carried out by Africa and other economic and public organizations, created the basis for the next breakthrough in Russia-Africa economic ties, which, no doubt, will be seen after the St. Petersburg Forum,” Morozov states.
As for the pressure the West is exerting
on some African nations, forcing them to cease cooperation with Russia, he underscores that he sees “no fear from African business”
or political elites. They are still willing to deal with Moscow that was clearly demonstrated during the conference
organized by the State Duma
last month.