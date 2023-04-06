https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/african-and-russian-businesses-hold-huge-potential-for-cooperation-senator-says--1109212247.html

African and Russian Businesses Hold ‘Huge Potential’ for Cooperation, Senator Says

On April 5-6, Moscow hosted another important event aimed at enhancing cooperation between Russia and the continent in various spheres ahead of the second Russia-Africa Summit.

The current level of cooperation between African states and Russia, including their trade turnover, doesn’t correspond to its enormous potential, which could be unleashed at the upcoming summit in St.Petersburg, says Igor Morozov, chairman of the Coordinating Committee for Economic Cooperation with African countries, in an interview with Sputnik.Speaking on the sidelines of the African International Congress (AIC), which brought together diplomats and government officials, as well as business leaders and experts from Russia, Africa and Eurasian states, the politician underlines that this kind of events should be organized on a regular basis in order to advance interaction between Russia and African states in cultural, political and economic fields. He notes that the countries should strive for greater cooperation and can’t be satisfied with the level of relations registered on the eve of the Russia-Africa summit.He recalls that trade turnover between Russia and African countries is not as big as one could expect - about $18 billion. Therefore, he notes there is a great potential to be realized.Speaking about preparations for the second Russia-Africa Summit, scheduled to be held this July, he states that his committee evaluated the readiness of African markets and was amazed that the African Free Trade Area has already started operating, that the national free trade zones within this “large economic area” are ready to receive Russian businesses.As for the pressure the West is exerting on some African nations, forcing them to cease cooperation with Russia, he underscores that he sees “no fear from African business” or political elites. They are still willing to deal with Moscow that was clearly demonstrated during the conference organized by the State Duma last month.

