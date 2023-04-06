https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/africans-know-which-direction-to-take-in-multipolar-world-mauritius-ambassador-says-1109188256.html

Africans 'Know Which Direction to Take' in Multipolar World, Mauritius Ambassador Says

Africans 'Know Which Direction to Take' in Multipolar World, Mauritius Ambassador Says

As the African International Congress (AIC), a platform for Russian-African business cooperation, is now taking place in Moscow, Sputnik sat down with the ambassador of Mauritius to discuss the recent global economic changes.

The world is witnessing major economic changes that imply restructuring of the international financial system, as well as transformation of approaches to financing and technological transfer, explains Kheswar Jankee, ambassador of the Republic of Mauritius to Russia, in an interview with Sputnik.According to the ambassador, international finance strategies must be reconsidered in terms of money transfers in order to advance trade facilitation. He also points out that there is a need to promote technology transfer between countries across the globe.Multipolar World for 'Win-Win' CooperationJankee underlines that as the world is on its way to a multipolar order, every nation should follow its own foreign policy based on its national aspirations, as well as on the interests of its partners to ensure mutually beneficial cooperation. He asserts that countries should take a "neutral position," saying that the new world order means no "demonization" of any region or state.Moreover, he believes that each country knows with which economic partners it can discuss and enhance business and trade relations, what kind of business it will be and how it will be developed in a way that ‘win-win’ cooperation can be built.He also notes that against the backdrop of these global economic upheavals, all the countries and all the regions should cooperate with each other and unite to resolve the most glaring issues, including climate change effects and poverty.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has recently criticized the West for its efforts to disrupt the Second Russia-Africa Summit scheduled for July. African politicians and experts also confirmed that Western countries are exerting pressure on African states, forcing them to choose sides.Commenting on the issue, the ambassador admits that there are certain "pressures at the international level.” In this regard, he advocates for the provision of “real information,” saying that there is a need for better coverage of global and regional events in the media, as well as political and economic situations in African countries.Organized ahead of the Russia-Africa summit set to be held in St. Petersburg this summer, the congress brought together diplomats and businessmen from African countries and Russia. The main purpose of this forum is to create a permanent platform for a dialogue between the business communities. The discussions touched upon various topics of mutual interest, including ways to enhance interaction in the field of investment and trade between Africa, Russia and Eurasian countries.

