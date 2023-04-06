https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/attorney-general-releases-report-on-child-sexual-abuse-in-baltimore-catholic-archdiocese-1109182769.html

Attorney General Releases Report on Child Sexual Abuse in Baltimore Catholic Archdiocese

Attorney General Releases Report on Child Sexual Abuse in Baltimore Catholic Archdiocese

A report has been released detailing sexual abuse by priests, deacons and other persons with authority in the Archdiocese of Baltimore that occurred over a period of 80 years, the Maryland Attorney General's Office announced.

Abusers preyed upon the children most devoted to the church - altar servers and choir members, those who participated in church youth organizations and the Scout troops, and especially those who worked in the rectories answering telephones in the evening and on the weekends, the report said.The abusers groomed the victims with presents and special attention while telling their victims the abuse was "God’s will" and that no one would doubt the word of a priest, the report said.The more than 450-page report identified 156 priests, seminarians, Catholic teachers and deacons in the Archdiocese who sexual abused and physically tortured more than 600 victims, the report said.While the report is redacted, it nevertheless gives extensive details about the cover up by the Catholic church, the media and the courts, the report said.Catholic leadership conducted sham investigations done by clergy who were neither trained as investigators nor independent of the church, the report said.The Attorney General’s Office said while victims, advocacy groups and investigative journalists documented the abuse, it wanted to publicize for the first time its enormous scope and scale as well as the concealment perpetrated by the Archdiocese of Baltimore.The report recommends that the Maryland legislature amend the statute of limitations for civil actions involving child sex abuse, according to the report.The Maryland Senate and House are now weighing that issue.

