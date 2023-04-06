International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/belarusian-russian-military-units-ready-to-defend-union-state-at-any-time-minsk-says-1109199103.html
Belarusian, Russian Military Units Ready to Defend Union State at Any Time, Minsk Says
Belarusian, Russian Military Units Ready to Defend Union State at Any Time, Minsk Says
The Belarusian and Russian units of the regional grouping of armed forces are ready to defend the Union State of Belarus and Russia at any time, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2023-04-06T11:51+0000
2023-04-06T11:51+0000
world
russia
belarus
union state
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/0f/1106373668_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_88c67ab5246aded58e17949a6052f2d8.jpg
More than 500 Belarusian instructors are engaged in the education and training of units of the regional grouping of troops of Belarus and Russia, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230403/belarus-starts-checking-combat-readiness-of-armed-forces-defense-ministry-1109076974.html
russia
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/0f/1106373668_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_94c1b793dd62f6e6671e77582da00b23.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, belarus, union state, defense
russia, belarus, union state, defense

Belarusian, Russian Military Units Ready to Defend Union State at Any Time, Minsk Says

11:51 GMT 06.04.2023
© Sputnik / Evgeny Odinokov / Go to the mediabankMi-24 military helicopter takes part in the joint military drills between Belarus and Russia at the training ground in Belarus.
Mi-24 military helicopter takes part in the joint military drills between Belarus and Russia at the training ground in Belarus. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2023
© Sputnik / Evgeny Odinokov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MINSK (Sputnik) - The Belarusian and Russian units of the regional grouping of armed forces are ready to defend the Union State of Belarus and Russia at any time, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"The training system of the regional grouping of troops on the territory of our country works like clockwork. Interaction is well-established both at the level of decision-making centers and at the level of fighters. Both Belarusians and Russians are ready to perform tasks to protect the Union State at any time and in any situation," the ministry said in a statement.
In this photo taken on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, Belarusian army vehicles drive preparing for war games at an undisclosed location in Belarus - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.04.2023
Military
Belarus Starts Checking Combat Readiness of Armed Forces: Defense Ministry
3 April, 12:15 GMT
More than 500 Belarusian instructors are engaged in the education and training of units of the regional grouping of troops of Belarus and Russia, the ministry added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала