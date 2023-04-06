https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/belarusian-russian-military-units-ready-to-defend-union-state-at-any-time-minsk-says-1109199103.html

Belarusian, Russian Military Units Ready to Defend Union State at Any Time, Minsk Says

The Belarusian and Russian units of the regional grouping of armed forces are ready to defend the Union State of Belarus and Russia at any time, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

More than 500 Belarusian instructors are engaged in the education and training of units of the regional grouping of troops of Belarus and Russia, the ministry added.

