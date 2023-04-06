https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/billions-more-to-ukraine-trump-arrives-in-new-york-for-arraignment-1109175969.html

Billions More to Ukraine; Trump Arrives in New York for Arraignment

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including former president Donald Trump arriving in New York for his arraignment and his not guilty plea for several criminal charges.

Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security AnalystGlenn Diesen - Professor Political Science ProfessorRobert Inlakesh - Journalist, Writer & Political AnalystSteve Gill - Attorney & CEO of Steve MediaDominick Izzo - Chicago Area Retired Police Officer & Published AuthorIn the first hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda joined the Fault Lines show to talk about the quadrilateral meeting on Syria held in Moscow with the deputy foreign ministers of Turkiye, Russia, Iran and Syria and the significance of the meeting.In the second hour, professor Glenn Diesen spoke with Fault Lines about Finland officially becoming the 31st member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization while Sweden remains at bay.Later in the second hour, journalist Robert Inkalesh joined the Fault Lines team to talk about Israeli forces attacking the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City, arresting more than 350 people and the reason behind the mosque raid.In the third hour, attorney Steve Gill spoke with Fault Lines about Donald Trump's appearance in court and his not guilty plea for the 36 criminal counts the Manhattan grand jury accuses him for.Later in the last hour, Fault Lines was joined by former police officer Dominick Izzo to discuss Brandon Johnson winning Chicago’s mayor elections and becoming the second black man elected to lead the nation’s third largest city.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

