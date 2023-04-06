https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/blinken-guterres-discuss-taliban-ban-on-woman-working-for-un---state-dept-1109183589.html

Blinken, Guterres Discuss Taliban Ban on Woman Working for UN

WASHINGTON, April 6 (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed concerns over the Taliban's decision... 06.04.2023, Sputnik International

Taliban authorities earlier in the day confirmed to UN officials that Afghan women were barred from working for the United Nations in Afghanistan effective immediately in an order that would be actively enforced. Guterres in a tweet on Wednesday condemned the ban and called on the Taliban to reverse the restriction. The UN Security Council is scheduled to hold closed door consultations on the matter on Thursday. Taliban authorities in December banned most female NGO personnel from working, although the restrictions did not apply to UN employees. The UN is one of the few bodies on the ground distributing assistance. The UN has said its massive humanitarian emergency plan for Afghanistan for 2023 has achieved less than 5% of financing needs, which totals roughly $4.6 billion.

