Bob Lee, Creator of CashApp, Murdered in San Francisco
Bob Lee, Creator of CashApp, Murdered in San Francisco
On April 4, 2023, Bob Lee, creator of the Cash App payment service, ex-developer of Android at Google, and investor in many technology startups, died. He was 43 years old.
Police reported that Lee was attacked and stabbed by an unknown assailant. The incident happened at 3:30 a.m. under unclear circumstances in the 300 block of Main Street in San Francisco. Medics tried to save Lee and took him to the hospital, where he died of his injuries. No arrests or detentions were made in the case. The San Francisco Police Department has not shared any additional details with the media.Lee was a product director at MobileCoin. He began his career as a Google developer on the Core Library team for Android. After leaving Google, Lee joined Jack Dorsey's Square and helped create Cash App, a payment service.In addition to developing and managing tech departments at IT companies, Lee has been involved in investing in various startups and helping the programming community.Following the news of Lee's death, the development community and executives of many IT companies said it was a serious loss, and his untimely death was a heartbreaking event for many.
Bob Lee, Creator of CashApp, Murdered in San Francisco

05:29 GMT 06.04.2023
© AP Photo / Eric Risberg
© AP Photo / Eric Risberg
© AP Photo / Eric Risberg
Egor Shapovalov
All materials
On April 4, 2023, Bob Lee, creator of the Cash App payment service, died at age 43. The former Google Android developer had invested in many technology startups.
Police reported that Lee was attacked and stabbed by an unknown assailant. The incident happened at 3:30 a.m. under unclear circumstances in the 300 block of Main Street in San Francisco.
Medics tried to save Lee and took him to the hospital, where he died of his injuries. No arrests or detentions were made in the case. The San Francisco Police Department has not shared any additional details with the media.

"Many people I know have been severely assaulted," Musk tweeted, slamming the city for the tragedy. "Violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately."

Lee was a product director at MobileCoin. He began his career as a Google developer on the Core Library team for Android. After leaving Google, Lee joined Jack Dorsey's Square and helped create Cash App, a payment service.
A man holding a knife - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.02.2023
Americas
Washington Crime Rate Rises By 25%, Homicide Up by 40% Year-to-Date in 2023
28 February, 11:07 GMT
In addition to developing and managing tech departments at IT companies, Lee has been involved in investing in various startups and helping the programming community.
"Bob was a force of nature. Helped to birth Android and CashApp into our world," MobileCoin CEO Joshua Goldbard US media. "Moby was his dream: a privacy-protecting wallet for the 21st Century. I will miss him every day."
Following the news of Lee's death, the development community and executives of many IT companies said it was a serious loss, and his untimely death was a heartbreaking event for many.
