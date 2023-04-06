https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/china-ready-to-cooperate-with-france-in-calling-for-peace-talks-in-ukraine-1109194188.html

China Ready to Cooperate With France in Calling for Peace Talks in Ukraine

China is ready together with France to call on the global community for rationality and restraint on the situation in Ukraine, and engage in peace talks as soon as possible, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.

"China is ready to cooperate with France, calling on the international community to resume peace talks as soon as possible, in accordance with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, to take into account the legitimate security interests of all parties, to seek a political solution [to the crisis] and to build a balanced, effective and sustainable European security structure," Xi was quoted as saying by China Central Television (CCTV) after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Beijing.Xi also said that China and France are prepared to urge the global community to prevent the use of nuclear weapons and attacks on civilian nuclear facilities."[China is ready to cooperate with France in calling on the international community] to fulfill the promise not to use nuclear weapons and not to wage nuclear war, to refrain form the use of biological and chemical weapons under any circumstances, to prevent armed attacks on nuclear power plants and other civilian nuclear facilities," Xi was quoted as saying by China Central Television (CCTV) after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Beijing.On Wednesday, Macron arrived in China for an official three-day visit at the invitation of the Chinese president.

