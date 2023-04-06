https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/duda-believes-physical-border-between-poland-ukraine-will-cease-to-exist-soon-1109197331.html

Duda Believes Physical Border Between Poland, Ukraine Will Cease to Exist Soon

WARSAW (Sputnik) - Polish President Andrzej Duda on Wednesday expressed his confidence that a physical border between Poland and Ukraine will cease to exist soon after the end of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed an application for Ukraine's accession to the EU on February 28, 2022, four days after Russia launched its special military operation. On June 23, EU heads of state approved candidate status for Ukraine and Moldova. To start accession talks, the countries need to fulfill a number of conditions, including wide-ranging reforms. In late September, Zelensky announced that Kiev was also applying for fast-track membership to NATO. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, commenting on Zelensky's statement, reiterated the alliance's commitment to the right of each country to determine its own path and to NATO's "open door" policy but stressed that the alliance would concentrate its efforts on assisting Ukraine to defend itself.

