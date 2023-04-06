International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/duda-believes-physical-border-between-poland-ukraine-will-cease-to-exist-soon-1109197331.html
Duda Believes Physical Border Between Poland, Ukraine Will Cease to Exist Soon
Duda Believes Physical Border Between Poland, Ukraine Will Cease to Exist Soon
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Polish President Andrzej Duda on Wednesday expressed his confidence that a physical border between Poland and Ukraine will cease to exist soon after the end of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.
2023-04-06T11:31+0000
2023-04-06T11:31+0000
world
ukrainian crisis
poland
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107961/12/1079611230_0:141:1993:1262_1920x0_80_0_0_e8a762b06ba28649077231dd5c2bfc7c.jpg
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed an application for Ukraine's accession to the EU on February 28, 2022, four days after Russia launched its special military operation. On June 23, EU heads of state approved candidate status for Ukraine and Moldova. To start accession talks, the countries need to fulfill a number of conditions, including wide-ranging reforms. In late September, Zelensky announced that Kiev was also applying for fast-track membership to NATO. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, commenting on Zelensky's statement, reiterated the alliance's commitment to the right of each country to determine its own path and to NATO's "open door" policy but stressed that the alliance would concentrate its efforts on assisting Ukraine to defend itself.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230331/russia-to-consider-nato-peacekeepers-as-targets-if-deployed-in-ukraine-medvedev-says-1109007376.html
poland
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107961/12/1079611230_62:0:1931:1402_1920x0_80_0_0_3be43e62dfab388c7eb78a2f9dc2b86b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
poland, ukraine, andrzej duda, special op in ukraine
poland, ukraine, andrzej duda, special op in ukraine

Duda Believes Physical Border Between Poland, Ukraine Will Cease to Exist Soon

11:31 GMT 06.04.2023
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky / Go to the mediabankPresident of Poland Andrzej Duda
President of Poland Andrzej Duda - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2023
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Polish President Andrzej Duda on Wednesday expressed his confidence that a physical border between Poland and Ukraine will cease to exist soon after the end of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.
"I hope there would be no physical border between Poland and Ukraine after the end of the war. Especially when Ukraine becomes a part of the European Union. So that ordinary people, while traveling from Ukraine to Poland, would not know at all where that border used to be and would recognize it only by the buildings located somewhere in the distance, where border checks used to take place," Duda told a Polish-Ukrainian Economic Forum in Warsaw, adding that he had "no doubt that, in fact, it would be so."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed an application for Ukraine's accession to the EU on February 28, 2022, four days after Russia launched its special military operation. On June 23, EU heads of state approved candidate status for Ukraine and Moldova. To start accession talks, the countries need to fulfill a number of conditions, including wide-ranging reforms.
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.03.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia to Consider ‘NATO Peacekeepers’ as Targets if Deployed in Ukraine, Medvedev Says
31 March, 14:38 GMT
In late September, Zelensky announced that Kiev was also applying for fast-track membership to NATO. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, commenting on Zelensky's statement, reiterated the alliance's commitment to the right of each country to determine its own path and to NATO's "open door" policy but stressed that the alliance would concentrate its efforts on assisting Ukraine to defend itself.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала