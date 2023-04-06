https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/eacrf-and-monusco-to-conduct-joint-operations-to-secure-peace-in-eastern-dr-congo-1109199940.html

EACRF and MONUSCO to Conduct Joint Operations to Secure Peace in Eastern DR Congo

EACRF and MONUSCO to Conduct Joint Operations to Secure Peace in Eastern DR Congo

The United Nations Stabilization Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO) and the East African regional force (EACRF) are going to launch joint operations in order to ensure stability in the east of the country

2023-04-06T12:30+0000

2023-04-06T12:30+0000

2023-04-06T12:30+0000

africa

democratic republic of the congo

central africa

eac

eac regional force operation in drc

monusco

the united nations (un)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/06/1109199739_0:20:3072:1748_1920x0_80_0_0_6b12a5d69113e2b84400cd38c972a134.jpg

The United Nations Stabilization Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO) and the East African regional force (EACRF) plan to launch joint operations in order to ensure stability in the east of the country, the latter announced on Tuesday following a meeting between the forces’ commanders.EACRF Commander Maj. Gen. Jeff Nyagah and MONUSCO Force Commander Lt Gen Otavio Rodrigues met at the headquarters of the mission in DRC’s capital city of Kinshasa. During the meeting, the commanders discussed possible areas of cooperation and collaboration between the two forces, including demarcation and delineation of operational boundaries, and battlespace management, in particular, airspace control.According to the EACRF, they also considered ways of improving logistics in terms of medical evacuation and “limited airlift capability to remote bases.” Apart from that, the commanders touched upon the topics of engineering support in defense preparations, opening of main supply routes, as well as information and intelligence sharing.Commenting on the recent meeting, DRC’s Minister of Communication Patrick Muyaya explained that it was aimed at improving coordination between the two forces, making their operations more effective as the country is still struggling to put an end to the activities of various armed groups in the east.He also noted that the regional forces' troops are moving into areas where the rebel groups have already withdrawn, “in accordance with the Luanda roadmap, which provides for the gradual occupation of areas engaged by M23 rebels."In November last year, it was reported that the regional force is gradually preparing to take over the role of MONUSCO, which has been subjected to criticism due to its inefficiency in terms of establishing security and peace during the years of its deployment.The M23 rebel group, which mainly operates in eastern DRC, has been conducting a major campaign against government troops in recent years, seizing large portions of the country’s territory. Against this backdrop, the East African Community decided to create a regional force to help stabilize the situation. Last year, the organization started to deploy troops from member states, including Kenya, Uganda, Burundi, and South Sudan.

africa

democratic republic of the congo

central africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Maria Konokhova

Maria Konokhova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Maria Konokhova

democratic republic of the congo (drc), un stabilization mission in the drc (monusco), east african community, east african regional force (eacrf), m23 rebel group, military conflict, peace process