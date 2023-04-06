https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/finnish-government-resigns-due-to-election-of-new-parliament-1109206250.html

Finnish Government Resigns Due to Election of New Parliament

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has handed over her government's resignation request to President Sauli Niinisto due to the election of a new parliament, which will hold its first meeting on April 11, the presidential office said on Thursday.

On April 2, parliamentary elections took place in Finland to determine the composition of the country's legislative body for 2023-2027. The country's opposition National Coalition Party led by Petteri Orpo claimed victory in the election, receiving 20.8% of votes, while the Finns Party led by Riikka Purra gained 20.1%. Work on the formation of a new government will be launched immediately after Easter, with the process expected to be finalized by mid-summer. Until then, the Marin cabinet will continue in a caretaker role without making any political decisions. The Finnish parliament is unicameral and comprises 200 legislators; parliamentary elections are held every four years.

